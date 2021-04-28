It’s the world of style. From swanky cars to designer watches to bespoke suits, the world’s just getting more stylish. And when the whole world’s getting stylish one thing you can’t overlook is your home decor. After all, your home decor is a reflection of your personality. You got to pick the choicest of things to make sure your home is a true reflection of who you are. One such thing that you got to pay attention to when designing your home is a ceiling fan. And that’s the reason designer fans are the new trend.

Gone are the days when fans were just a means of keeping our homes cool. With false ceilings, decorative walls, stylish floorings, you just can’t afford to ignore your ceiling fan. You got to buy a designer fan that not just blends with your home’s decor but accentuates it.

That said, here’s a list of some of the most popular designer ceiling fans from Luminous that you can consider buying to spruce up your decor.

Audie

Looking for nothing less than the best? The Audie by Luminous is the best in class fan that’s a perfect blend of sleek style and technology. The Audie is available in three ranges – Matt Range, Metallic Range and the Standard Range. This means you get a wider range of color options to choose from. From Matt to metallic to standard finish the Audie range of fans gives you an option to choose a fan that goes best with your home decor.

As far as the performance is concerned, the Audie comes with a strong motor and wider blades that helps it provide a high air delivery.

Specifications

Matt Range

Sweep Size Power Consumption Air Delivery Fan Speed 1200 mm (48) 78 Watt 230 CMM 380 RPM

Metallic Range

Sweep Size Power Consumption Air Delivery Fan Speed 900 mm (36) 55 Watt 145 CMM 460 RPM 1200 mm (48) 78 Watt 230 CMM 380 RPM 1400 mm (56) 78 Watt 250 Cmm 300 RPM

Standard Range

Sweep Size Power Consumption Air Delivery Fan Speed 600 mm (24) 78 Watt 110 CMM 820 RPM 900 mm (36) 55 Watt 145 CMM 460 RPM 1200 mm (48) 78 Watt 230 CMM 380 RPM 1400 mm (56) 78 Watt 250 Cmm 300 RPM

Jaipur Mahal

Bring home the Jaipur Mahal and give your home a royal touch. Inspired by the beautiful interiors of Jaipur’s traditional palaces, the Jaipur Mahal is a true reflection of the royalty of Jaipur city. In terms of performance, the fan comes with a strong 16 pole motor that enables higher air delivery. The fan is available in four royal colors – tan brown, thar gold, agaria white and rose gold.

Specifications

Sweep Size Power Consumption Air Delivery Fan Speed 1320 mm (52) 78 Watt 230 CMM 320 RPM

New York Manhattan

Create the ambience of a typical Manhattan night out from the comfort of your bedroom with the New York Manhattan. The fan is inspired by the vivacious spirit of New York city – a city that never sleeps. The fan comes with an integrated functional LED light that can be regulated with the help of a remote. In addition to this the New York Manhattan also gives you a 5 step light dimmer option that lets you change the intensity of light in your room as per your mood/occasion.

Specifications

Sweep Size Power Consumption Air Delivery Fan Speed 1200 mm (48) 80 Watt 230 CMM 350 RPM

If you are a discerning buyer with a flair for individual style, we know you wouldn’t settle for anything less than the best. And that is why we recommend you to check out the complete range of designer ceiling fans Luminous has to offer. We are sure that you aren’t just going to love them, but you will be left spoilt for choice.