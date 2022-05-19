Itchy patches and redness are symptoms of sensitive skin. They are usually caused by allergens, contact with irritants, or due to dryness. The most common type of skin is called “sensitive” which means that it is more prone to be irritated. The most important thing to know is that sensitive skin has a more delicate layer of protection, and as such, there are numerous things that can irritate it and cause dryness. This includes but is not limited to allergens, environmental pollutants, stress, and hormones.

Products with the use of nourishing ingredients can be helpful for dryness, but they should also not over hydrate the skin because it will become even drier in this scenario. Gentle ingredients are key in a product for people with sensitive skin because they will be less likely to cause a reaction.

It is important to find one that suits your needs in terms of hydration and nourishing ingredients. For example, if you suffer from dryness, it might be best to go for a more hydrating formula with moisturizing ingredients like cocoa butter or shea butter. If you want to use it on babies, make sure it has its own gentleness indicators on the bottle like “for sensitive skins” or “hypoallergenic”.

Body wash sensitive skin is not the same as body wash for other skin types, so it requires special attention. To start with, all of the ingredients should be mild, especially when it comes to fragrances.

The pH level of the product is also a crucial aspect to consider. The reason for that is that skin can be sensitive to changes in pH levels and this instability can lead to irritation and redness. The basic difference between these body washes is the pH level. Some of them have a high pH level that can damage sensitive skin, some of them have a balance pH level and are gentler on the skin. Body washes for sensitive skin are typically made up of gentle ingredients and have a pH level that is not too high or too low, 6-6.5 so they are gentler on your skin which is more reactive. It also helps to look for products that contain moisturizing agents and have been dermatologist tested.

A sensitive skin needs a gentle touch, and the right body wash. A baby’s delicate skin is a lot like the sensitive skin of adults with allergies or those who are prone to eczema. Gentle products like Dove Baby Body Wash are specially formulated with pure oat extract and rich in moisturizing ingredients to help nourish and soothe their delicate skin. Soaps containing sodium lauryl sulphate can cause dryness and even itchiness for those with sensitive skin so it’s important to find a body wash that is gentle on your skin.

Takeaway

You also need to keep in mind that dryness often leads to itchiness and itchy patches, so a good body wash should have at least some moisturizing components such as glycerin. Lastly, you should make sure that your sensitive skin body wash has some kind of plant-based or natural extracts designed to nourish your skin and hydrate it.

There are a lot of factors that need to be considered when looking for a body wash. Most importantly, you want to purchase something that is gentle on your skin. It also needs to have ingredients that will hydrate your skin and make it look healthy. A good body wash for sensitive skin should have gentle ingredients such as soothing aloe vera extract or moisturizing glycerin. Redness should be reduced because of the calming peppermint extracts and anti-inflammatory lavender oil in the product’s formula. You should always consult with your dermatologist to find out which pH level is right for you and what ingredients are best suited to your needs.