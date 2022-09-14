Shopping for a mattress is quite confusing as they are available in multiple shapes, sizes and types. When you are researching online for a good brand like Hypnos, besides the size and the material, you must carefully decide whether you want a hard or soft mattress. Taking the right decision will help you to enjoy a good night’s sleep. The level of firmness of the mattress can greatly affect your comfort level. When looking for hard or soft Hypnos mattresses, remember that both have their benefits. Therefore, choose carefully to enjoy a wonderful nights sleep.

Benefits of a firm Hypnos mattress

The Hypnos extra firm mattresses offer you several benefits; chief among them is the amount of support it provides. Such mattresses, compared to soft mattresses, offer more support to hold up a heavier body. When you buy a firm mattress from a premium brand like Hypnos mattresses, you are assured of its quality. You can use it for many years without any change in its firmness and the comfort it provides. As a major part of your body is exposed to the air in your room given that your body does not sink into the mattress, it makes sleeping on such a mattress cooler. Additionally, as you do not sink much when you are lying on the extra firm Hypnos mattress, you can easily move around and switch sides when you are sleeping.

The extra firm Hypnos mattress is perfect for:

Those individuals who like to lie on their stomach or their back.

Heavier individuals.

People with mobility issues.

While such mattresses provide you with amazing support, those individuals who love to sink into their mattress when they sleep may prefer soft mattresses.

Benefits of a soft Hypnos mattress

One of the biggest advantages of sleeping on a soft mattress is its ability to relieve the pressure you may otherwise feel when sleeping on a mattress. A natural side sleeper can sink a bit, which helps in reducing any pressure he/she would otherwise have felt on his/her hips and shoulders.

This type of mattress is perfect for specific individuals like:

Side sleepers.

People with pain issues.

People who want to sink in their mattresses when they sleep.

If you want to lie on a firmer surface, then you may like Hypnos extra firm mattresses. If you are not sure about the level of firmness you require, you can look at and compare medium, firm and extra firm mattresses. You can also call us, and our experts will guide you to choose the right mattress based on your body type and sleeping pattern. Sleeping on the right kind of mattress will help you get a comfortable sleep.

Conclusion

In conclusion, you should consider the points given in this article to help you choose whether you need hard or soft Hypnos mattresses to enjoy a comfortable and peaceful sleep.