This comprehensive review will explore every aspect of Hankotrade to help you determine if it is the perfect choice for traders in 2023.

Is Hankotrade a Regulated Broker?

Hankotrade operates under the oversight of the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles, ensuring regulatory compliance and investor protection. Traders can have peace of mind knowing that a well-established legal authority safeguards their investments.

What Account Types Does Hankotrade Offer?

Hankotrade offers three account options with varying minimum deposits and commission rates:

STP Account

Open with a minimum investment of $10, and enjoy zero commissions.

ECN Account

Open with a minimum deposit of $100, and pay $2 per side per $100k traded in commissions.

ECN Plus Account

This account requires a minimum deposit of $1000, with commission charges of $1 per side per $100k traded.

Does Hankotrade Provide Swap-Free Accounts for Muslim Traders?

Hankotrade also provides an Islamic account for Muslim traders, which is swap-free, respecting religious boundaries. A demo account is also available for beginner and advanced traders to practice and test their strategies.

What are the Trading Costs on Hankotrade?

Hankotrade is known for its low spreads in the Forex market. Spread values vary across account types, ranging from 0.7 pips in STP accounts to as low as 0.0 pips in ECN and ECN Plus accounts.

Which Payment Methods Does Hankotrade Accept?

Hankotrade offers a reliable and secure payment method through various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash, Ethereum, True USD, Gemini USD, USDC, Eos, Bitcoin Cash, and Z Cash.

While this innovative approach may be convenient for clients who prefer using cryptocurrencies, it may pose a drawback for individuals who prefer traditional payment methods.

What Bonus and Referral Programs Does Hankotrade Provide?

Hankotrade offers two lucrative programs for traders:

Introducing Broker Bonus

Traders can earn bonus profits by referring their friends and acquaintances to Hankotrade. The referral program offers a competitive commission rate of 40% of the total commission charged to referred clients.

100% Signup Bonus

Traders can boost their account margin using Hankotrade’s 100% deposit bonus offer. By depositing a minimum of $100 into their trading accounts, customers will receive a bonus amount equal to their deposit.

What Trading Tools Are Available on the Hankotrade Platform?

Hankotrade equips traders with essential trading tools, eliminating the need for external purchases. These tools include:

Virtual Private Server (VPS)

Hankotrade understands the importance of a seamless and uninterrupted trading experience for its users. They offer a Virtual Private Server (VPS) service to meet this need. A VPS is a dedicated virtual server that operates independently and provides users with a stable and reliable trading environment.

By utilizing the VPS service provided by Hankotrade, traders can enjoy several benefits. It ensures that their trading platform operates efficiently without any disruptions or delays. The VPS is designed to have high-speed internet connectivity, low latency, and robust processing power, allowing for quick execution of trades and real-time market data updates.

E-Calendars

Hankotrade recognizes the significance of economic events in trading and provides traders with an economic calendar. This calendar serves as a valuable tool that alerts traders to upcoming events that have the potential to impact their trading accounts or influence the overall market conditions.

By staying informed about these events through the Hankotrade economic calendar, traders can adjust their strategies, manage their positions, and make informed decisions to navigate the market effectively. It allows them to anticipate market volatility, identify trading opportunities, and minimize potential risks associated with significant economic announcements, such as interest rate decisions, GDP releases, employment reports, etc.

The availability of an economic calendar on the Hankotrade platform demonstrates their commitment to equipping traders with the necessary information to make informed trading decisions and stay ahead in the dynamic financial markets.

Forex Calculators

Hankotrade offers a comprehensive range of forex calculators to assist users in their trading activities. These calculators cover various aspects of trading and provide valuable insights into trade parameters and potential outcomes.

Commission Calculator

Hankotrade’s commission calculator enables traders to accurately determine the commission charges for their trades, helping them assess the cost of trading and incorporate it into their overall strategy and risk management.

Margin Calculator

With Hankotrade’s margin calculator, traders can easily calculate the required margin for their trades, ensuring they have sufficient funds to support their positions and understand the leverage effect on their trades.

Pip Calculator

Hankotrade’s pip calculator allows traders to determine the monetary value of each pip movement in different currency pairs, evaluating potential profits or losses and setting appropriate stop-loss and take-profit levels.

Swap Calculator

Using Hankotrade’s swap calculator, traders can estimate the overnight swap charges or credits for holding positions, helping them understand the costs or benefits of holding positions overnight and making informed decisions about their trades.

What Do Customers Say About Hankotrade?

Hankotrade has gained a strong reputation in the trading industry due to its transparency, low commission rates, and affordability. Reviews from actual users on platforms like Brokerxplorer.com, Slashdot.org, and Trustpilot.com (with over 500 reviews and a 4.7-star rating) provide valuable insights into traders’ experiences using Hankotrade’s services.

Hankotrade Broker Review: Conclusion

Our research indicates that Hankotrade is a reliable and trustworthy choice of broker, offering an excellent trading experience. A minimum investment of just $10 presents a low-risk opportunity for traders. However, we encourage you to review Hankotrade’s terms, conditions, and policies before making investment decisions.

Hankotrade’s reputation for transparency, low commissions, user-friendly platform, and exceptional customer service makes it an ideal choice for traders of all experience levels. Give Hankotrade a try and form your own opinion tailored to your unique trading needs.