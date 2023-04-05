Of all the women’s accessories out there, bags are perhaps the most functional ones. Handbags for women not only make a style statement but also double as their companions. Unlike men, who only need their keys and wallets while stepping out, handbags for women carry a mini world in themselves. From chapsticks to pepper sprays, a woman’s handbag has it all.

What Do Handbags for Women Represent?

During the mediaeval ages and even before that time, bags were gender-neutral. People carried little pouches or bags made out of cloth or leather and tied them to the belts on their waists. Similarly, the potli bags find a mention in the Vedic texts as they were used to carry Ayurvedic herbs. Ages later, the reticule was born when pockets weren’t a fashion in women’s clothing. While these bags represented the personality, idea, and status, women who carried such bags were admired as daring and independent. Handbags for women back then were not an accessory but useful necessities. They became popular when the bags were published to enhance feminine beauty.

Today handbags for women are indispensable accessories used to make style statements. With their spaciousness, comfort, convenience and various designs and colours, handbags make women feel confident and self-reliable.

10 Types Of Handbags Every Woman Have In Her Wardrobe

Now that you know the importance of a good handbag, here are some handbags that every woman should have. They come in all shapes and sizes and provide functionality and style. You can choose from the myriad of designs and colours available in the market, both online and offline.

Tote Bag

Tote bags are one of those handbags for women that prove to be both useful and stylish. The large size of the bag ensures that you can keep all your essentials safely organised in it. It comes with double straps that do not weigh your shoulder down with weight. The wide opening makes it easy for you to access all your belongings quickly. These large bags also come in oversized versions and can literally carry anything from groceries to clothes.

Shoulder Bag

Many women get confused between a tote bag and a shoulder bag. However, they are more or less similar; the main difference between them is the length and number of straps. A tote bag has two parallel, long straps. However, a shoulder bag generally has only one shorter strap. The size of the shoulder bag is slightly smaller than a tote bag but can still fit all your essentials easily.

Crossbody Bag

Crossbody Bags are those handbags for women that are popularly known as sling bags in India. These bags have a long strap and are worn diagonally across the torso, with the strap starting from the opposite shoulder. Crossbody bags are the perfect size when you do not want to carry a lot of items. It is comfortable to wear and spacious enough to carry a few essentials such as a phone, wallet and keys.

Satchel Bag

The satchel bag can be called a soft, small women’s briefcase. They have a rectangular body with a flat bottom. Satchel bags are large enough to carry books or tech devices. The best thing about these handbags for women is that they can be carried as a shoulder, or the strap can be adjusted to style them as crossbody bags.

Duffel Bag

Duffle bags are the new small travel bags. They are lightweight and come with multiple pockets to keep your belongings organised and easy to access. Although men carry duffle bags, a range of styles for women makes it one of the must-have handbags for women. It is a large cylindrical bag with rounded ends, perfect for short travels and gym sessions.

Backpack Purse

Most backpacks are gender-neutral, but a backpack purse comes as the smaller, fashionable version of a backpack for women. They come with a lot of feminine detailing and embellishments, such as gold colour zippers, sequins, tassels, or metallic studs. Back purses are available in a variety of materials, such as leather and canvas.

Clutches

Every woman needs to have two of these; the day clutch and the evening clutch. The day clutch is an oversized envelope bag that is perfect for those little tea parties or brunches with your girlfriends. You can carry all your essentials and still show an effortless casual look.

The evening clutch, on the other hand, is more of an arm candy. It screams fashion and is perfect for dinner parties, weddings, dinner dates, etc. Basically, an evening clutch is one of those handbags for women that you carry when you are all dressed up for a special event.

Wristlet or Wallet

As the name suggests, the wristlet is worn on the wrist. It resembles a clutch with a loop attached to it that is worn around the wrist. A wristlet is larger than a wallet but can also replace a wallet in a tote bag or shoulder bag, as it has separate compartments for phones and keys and a small pouch for cards and cash.

Cloth Bag

Every woman needs to own a cloth bag for all her grocery needs. Usually made of cloth or canvas, these bags are eco-friendly and help in carrying around lots of items without using plastic bags. Cloth bags come with all kinds of art, doodles, puns, and quotes that give them an interesting appeal. The reason these bags make it to our list of must-have handbags for women is that you can fold them and carry them in any other bags for emergency use.

Belt Bag

Belt bags recently came into the limelight as they became a hit among Instagram influencers. The belt bag has been trending ever since. It is a small zippered pouch with a strap that can be worn around your waist like a belt. A close relative of fanny packs, belt bags lean more towards adding style and class to an outfit than utility.

Conclusion

Handbags for women play various roles. They make a woman look stylish, take care of her comfort and also provide space for her daily on-the-go essentials. Therefore, it can be said that handbags for women are a woman’s best friend. The 10 handbags mentioned above are a must-have in any woman’s accessories collection because they cater to different needs on different occasions.