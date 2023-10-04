As Halloween approaches and the days grow shorter, the allure of a good, spooky book becomes almost irresistible. But not all ghostly tales need to be nightmare-inducing. For younger readers or those young at heart, there’s a plethora of wonderfully eerie, yet age-appropriate books available. Here’s a curated list to get the kids in the Halloween spirit without the sleepless nights.

“Possessed by Ghosts” by Wanda Pratnicka

While not a children’s book per se, Wanda Pratnicka’s “Possessed by Ghosts” can be an insightful read for older teens curious about the spirit world. This non-fiction work delves into the realm of spirits and their influence on the living. Pratnicka, both a psychologist and spiritual healer, combines personal accounts and educative content, making it an intriguing exploration of the spiritual realm. You can buy the book on the author’s website: https://wandapratnicka.com

“Coraline” by Neil Gaiman

In this spine-tingling tale, Coraline discovers a parallel version of her life. But soon, she realizes that this alternate world, though seemingly perfect, hides dark secrets. Gaiman masterfully weaves a story that’s both spooky and heartwarming, making it perfect for middle-grade readers.

“The Graveyard Book” by Neil Gaiman

Another gem from Gaiman, this novel revolves around a boy named Nobody Owens who’s raised by ghosts in a graveyard after the demise of his family. It’s a touching story about finding one’s identity, friendship, and the boundary between life and death.

“Goosebumps Series” by R.L. Stine

No Halloween book list for kids would be complete without the mention of “Goosebumps”. With a plethora of creepy stories ranging from haunted masks to camera’s capturing more than just photos, R.L. Stine ensures a light, thrilling experience for young readers.

“Bunnicula” by James Howe

This delightful tale revolves around the Monroe family and their pets who suspect that the newest addition to their family, a rabbit named Bunnicula, might be a vampire. This humorous, lightly spooky tale is perfect for early chapter book readers.

“The Witches” by Roald Dahl

A young boy stumbles upon the world of real witches, and to his horror, discovers their plan to turn all the children into mice. With a mix of humor, adventure, and just the right amount of spookiness, Dahl delivers a timeless Halloween read.

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” by Alvin Schwartz

A compilation of short folklore tales, this book comes with haunting illustrations by Stephen Gammell. While some stories might be a tad creepy for the youngest readers, they’re generally light-hearted and perfect for reading aloud during a Halloween gathering.

“The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything” by Linda Williams

Perfect for preschoolers, this tale follows a brave old lady who isn’t afraid of anything until she’s followed by some mysterious, clapping shoes and a floating jacket. The repetitive text and delightful illustrations make it a Halloween favorite.

“Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson

This charming story about a kind witch, her cat, and some unexpected animal friends is both heartwarming and perfect for the season. With rhythmic text and colorful illustrations, it’s a hit with younger readers.

“Serafina and the Black Cloak” by Robert Beatty

Set in the Biltmore Estate, this tale follows Serafina, a young girl who uncovers dark secrets lurking in the mansion’s corridors. As children start disappearing, Serafina must confront the man in the Black Cloak. With a balance of mystery and spookiness, it’s ideal for middle-grade readers.

In Conclusion

Halloween is a magical time for kids, filled with costumes, candy, and captivating tales. Whether you’re introducing young readers to the mysteries of the spirit world with Wanda Pratnicka’s “Possessed by Ghosts” or amusing them with the delightful antics of Bunnicula, there’s a book on this list to make their Halloween memorable. So gather around, flashlight in hand, and delve into these spooky yet kid-friendly tales.