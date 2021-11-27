Hair loss can be distressing for both men and women, and it can affect your self-confidence. Fortunately, our hair transplant facility in Thane offers numerous highly effective hair restoration procedures to aid patients with thinning hair.

A hair transplant occurs when a plastic or dermatological surgeon transplants hair to a bald part of the head. Hair is typically moved from the rear or side of the head to the front or top of the head by the surgeon.

Hair transplants are usually performed under local anesthetic in a doctor’s office.

The bulk of hair loss is caused by pattern baldness. Genetics has a role in this. The remaining cases are caused by several things, including:

diet

stress

illness

medicines

hormonal imbalance

At La Densitae Hair Transplant Center, we offer one of the best hair transplants in Thane, utilizing the most up-to-date technology to produce natural-looking outcomes with minimal discomfort and downtime.

We offer a wide range of surgical and non-surgical hair restoration options at our world-class hair transplant clinic in Thane, including

• Platelet enriched plasma therapy

• FUT hair transplant

• Real-time non-touch FUE hair transplant

• Beard hair transplant

• Body hair transplant

• Eyebrow hair transplant

• Eyelash hair transplant

• Mesotherapy

• Low-light laser therapy.

Thane’s La Densitae Hair Transplant Center

La Densitae Hair Transplant Center is a state-of-the-art hair transplant clinic in Thane dedicated to providing successful and economical hair loss and hair restoration procedures.

We only employ the most cutting-edge equipment and treatment processes at our clinic to provide entirely unnoticeable and natural results.

Dr. Gajanan Jadhao, an eminent hair transplant surgeon in India, started the facility. You may get the most incredible hair transplant in Thane and modern skin and laser treatments here, all under the supervision of devoted and skilled specialists.

At La Densitae, we provide a variety of hair transplant options in Thane.

1. Transplantation of Follicular Units (FUT)

FUT is one of the earliest hair transplant procedures that has been widely used to offer a higher hair yield. It is chosen for those who require a greater quantity of grafts for maximum coverage.

Our surgeon will extract a hair-bearing strip of skin from the back of your head and dissect it into individual grafts under a microscope during the FUT surgery. These are then placed in places that require hair transplants.

The cost of FUT hair transplantation at La Densitae in Thane ranges from Rs. 30000 to Rs. 35000 for 1000 grafts.

2. Non-Touch FUE (Advanced Non-Touch FUE) (AFUE)

AFUE, also known as Bio FUE, is an innovative hair transplant procedure that combines two hair restoration techniques, FUE and platelet enriched plasma, to improve hair graft life.

Our surgeon will take individual hair transplants from the donor area and place them in platelet enriched plasma before grafting them into the bald patches during this surgery.

We are professionals in AFUE, which is one of the most common hair transplant treatments in Thane. At our clinic, the cost of AFUE for 1000 grafts ranges from Rs. 20000 to Rs. 25000.

3. Non-Touch FUE in Real-Time

We invented the real-time non-touch FUE technology to cut hair graft harvesting time in half, eliminate the need for chemical agents to maintain grafts before implantation, and lessen the higher cost of a DHI hair transplant.

Real-time non-touch FUE is a hair transplant process that involves simultaneous extraction and insertion of hair grafts.

For its exceptional natural results, RT-FUE is considered one of the best hair transplants in Thane. Rt-FUE at La Densitae costs between Rs. 25000 and Rs. 30000 for 1000 grafts.

Why should you go to Thane’s La Densitae Hair Transplant Center?

First and foremost, we are a well-known chain of hair transplant clinics, and our excellent service speaks for itself.

Apart from that, we are Thane’s first option for hair transplantation due to several factors:

• The success of your hair transplant is mainly determined by the surgeon’s skill. That’s why you should get your hair transplant done by a board-certified surgeon who has years of experience.

• We have highly qualified doctors who perform the process personally and are skilled in all hair transplant techniques, as well as stringent safety and hygiene regulations. Our staff is kind and helpful, and they are always eager to help and answer your inquiries. Our primary focus is client pleasure.

• We also have a dedicated team of technicians and professionals who assist the surgeon throughout the procedure.

• We use cutting-edge technology to provide painless hair transplantation in Thane. So no more sleepless nights or excruciating pain.

• Our hair transplant cost in Thane is affordable, and we give our patients flexible EMI options.