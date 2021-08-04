Here, at KeraHealth we are constantly brainstorming and coming up with ideas for new products! Today, we are going to give you a sneak peek into two new products that we have developed and are really excited to launch!

The Follicle Hero Grow Strong Serum

The follicle hero grow strong serum is a new product that we have developed alongside scientists in the South of France. It contains an array of amazing ingredients that all work to encourage hair growth, while also forming a barrier around each individual hair strand, protecting them from any damage or heat applied to them. It is an amazing product that is incredibly effective and has been clinically proven to stimulate hair growth and protect your hair at the same time.

Some of the fabulous ingredients included in the follicle hero grow strong serum are:

Calendula water – which works to moisturise and nourish the scalp

– which works to moisturise and nourish the scalp KeraCysteine – which is an absorbable form of keratin, that coats the hair strand and repairs any damage done to it. It can also be absorbed into the blood by the scalp.

– which is an absorbable form of keratin, that coats the hair strand and repairs any damage done to it. It can also be absorbed into the blood by the scalp. Sea water – which gives the hair texture, volume, and lots of great minerals for hair growth

– which gives the hair texture, volume, and lots of great minerals for hair growth Orange flower water – which works to moisturise the scalp and reduce any inflammation. It also works to keep the hair voluminous, while also soft and silky.

– which works to moisturise the scalp and reduce any inflammation. It also works to keep the hair voluminous, while also soft and silky. Polyquaternium 10 – that works to provide structure and nourishment for the hair. It is derived from cellulose and is amazing for fixing any damage to the hair strand, such as split ends.

– that works to provide structure and nourishment for the hair. It is derived from cellulose and is amazing for fixing any damage to the hair strand, such as split ends. Pullian – which protects the hair and gives it more volume

– which protects the hair and gives it more volume Menthyl Lactate – which helps to increase circulation and reduces hair loss

This product is amazing for using in between washes to give your hair that extra volume and texture you need when styling it! It is also a great heat protector that you can use before you apply any heat to your hair. It is packed with hair vitamins for women as well as other amazing ingredients for your hair! This multipurpose serum is a fab buy to further your hair care journey!

The Follicle Hero Hair Reform Mask

The follicle hero hair reform mask is a fantastic hair mask packed with nutrients and hair growth stimulators. It is a clinically proven formula that is free from any and all nasties. You should wear it for at least four hours to see good results, but it also comes with the ‘maintame’ turban that allows you to sleep with the mask in your hair and stops the product from going everywhere.

Some of the ingredients included in the product are:

KerCysteine – which helps the body produce keratin – a key component of hair

which helps the body produce keratin – a key component of hair Amisafe – is an ingredient that is proven to deeply condition your hair and reduce frizziness and dryness too. It is an amazing ingredient that really helps to moisturise your hair on a cellular level.

– is an ingredient that is proven to deeply condition your hair and reduce frizziness and dryness too. It is an amazing ingredient that really helps to moisturise your hair on a cellular level. Jojoba oil – which works to moisturise your hair follicles and strands. It also thickens and strengthens the hair at the same time

– which works to moisturise your hair follicles and strands. It also thickens and strengthens the hair at the same time Coconut oil – that works to condition the hair strand, while replenishing the hair with nutrients and moisture.

– that works to condition the hair strand, while replenishing the hair with nutrients and moisture. Shea butter – which works to reduce any inflammation and irritation to the scalp, while also deeply nourishing the hair strands, reducing dryness and frizziness.

These products all work to stimulate new hair growth while deeply conditioning the already existing hair. Why not try some of our hair loss cures today, and start your hair care journey?!

More Information

