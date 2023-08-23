An afternoon spent flipping through your family photo albums can do more than make you nostalgic — it can predict your future. While the future depicted in sepia-toned photographs may not reveal your life’s purpose, it can point to your future hairline. But if the hairlines of your forefathers leave you less than excited about your future, don’t despair.

There are ways to navigate the natural occurrence of male pattern hair loss that can fit your lifestyle. Learn more about what causes age-related hair loss, treatment options to consider, and how to manage these changes with grace.

1. Learn About the Factors Contributing to Your Hair Loss

You may have had a front-row view of the hairline changes happening in your home, so you know genetics matters. Before you embark on a hair loss treatment research mission, it’s important to understand what’s causing your losses.

Male pattern hair loss is genetic, due to certain hair follicles’ response to the hormone responsible for male sexual development. This hormone, dihydrotestosterone or DHT, while essential for both development and function, is to blame for male pattern hair loss.

However, not all hair follicles are impacted the same when it comes to hair loss. Receding hairlines and balding at the crown are most commonly associated with hormone-related thinning. These follicles weaken and stop growing new hair while those at the side and nape of the neck resist fallout.

Your habits can also influence your hairline. If you smoke, have high-stress levels, and regularly skip restorative sleep, your hairline can suffer. Over a lifetime, poor habits can take a toll on even hormone-resistant follicles, worsening hair loss and retention.

2. Pursue a Healthy Scalp and Hair Regrowth with Proven Treatments

Discovering that some hair loss is due, in part, to your choices may be disheartening. However, hair restoration and preserving the healthy hair you do have is within reach. Effective, well-researched hair restoration treatments have been available for decades, and scientists continue to develop more options.

Medications designed to support hair regrowth efforts are widely available, even through online providers, making getting treatment easier than ever. These medications are offered as topical applications, like foam or solution, and some are formulated as oral prescriptions. The type and pattern of your hair loss may influence which medication will work best.

Minoxidil, a popular topical medication, does its best work for individuals experiencing hair loss at the head’s crown. Consistent, long-term application is required to see results, but hair regrowth is possible in just months. Plus, the method of topical application is easy to incorporate into your regular hair care routine.

Orally-ingested prescription finasteride blocks the hair-thinning effects of DHT, which can prevent new hair loss. If you’re in the early stages of age-related hair thinning, finasteride can help you keep the hair you have. However, if you’ve been managing hair loss for years, the combination of minoxidil and finasteride can offer dual benefits. This prescription topical gel stimulates regrowth and slows new hair loss, meaning it’s probably not too late to regrow your hair.

3. Upgrade Your Product Lineup and Styling Practices

Styles may come and go, but many people often stick with the fashion of their glory days. However, your changing hairline may command that your go-to hairstyle has to, well, go. Shake up your look with a hair and scalp-nourishing routine that embraces your hair today and supports your hairline goals.

If your hairline is thinning at the temples, adjust your styling habits to have it look its best. For example, if you’ve always slicked your hair back, a receding hairline can downshift the otherwise polished appearance. Experiment with a part, which can disguise a changing hairline while you pursue restoration.

Exchange your drugstore shampoo and conditioner for products that support your hair regrowth goals. Look for formulas that gently cleanse without stripping essential oils your scalp and follicles need. Always use cool or lukewarm water while washing and air-dry whenever possible, as hot temperatures can damage your tresses. Use styling products that nourish your hair, add moisture, and increase the appearance of density. Thickening pomades with ingredients like biotin and saw palmetto can help you achieve a stylish and lush look.

4. Incorporate Healthy Hair Practices Into Your Lifestyle

Genetics and hormones aren’t the only factors to blame for hair loss. Lifestyle habits, medications, and health conditions all determine how your hair handles aging. If you’re regularly stressed to the max, it’s likely that your high-stress lifestyle shows up on your scalp. Assess your stress levels, coping mechanisms, and identify opportunities to create space for relaxation. While eliminating stress is unrealistic, you can manage it, which may also improve your overall health.

Replace doom scrolling on social media with regular exercise, even fitting in a ten-minute walk between meetings or other tasks. Exercise reduces the stress hormone cortisol, which has been linked to many health issues. Target the recommended seven hours of sleep each night, which will allow your body time to repair and restore. By managing stress and prioritizing rest, your hair restoration efforts and medications can be their most effective.

You already know about the importance of protecting your skin from the sun, but it’s a must for your scalp. As one of the body’s most sensitive areas, a sunburn on your scalp can derail your hair restoration efforts. Expand your sun protection factor to your scalp, applying SPF 30 or better and wearing hats when you can.

Care for Your Hair as Your Needs Change

Your hairline may change as you age, but your confidence in your appearance doesn’t have to. Establish a solid foundation for optimal health, both inside and out, and you’ll be in the best position for success. With effective treatments, healthy habits, and consistent effort, you’ll welcome each birthday with a hairline you can be proud of.