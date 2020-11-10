VPN has definitely gathered a lot of attention but there are people who still have no idea about the services that a VPN has to offer. If you are confused what VPN is, how it works and whether it is worth the hype or not; you have stopped by the right place. We have compiled a brief yet very helpful guide that will help you understand VPN.

What is VPN?

VPN is used to create a safe connection between the internet and the user (that is you). When you connect to the internet, via VPN, the data is sent to you through an encrypted virtual source. It basically blocks the censored or restricted content, ensuring that your data is kept safe from the government and the hackers while you reach out to blocked websites etc. This does come with a bunch of advantages but has some downsides too. But before discussing the pros and cons of a VPN, we will be looking into how it functions.

How does VPN work?

A VPN works through a server, better termed as a VPN server. There is also a VPN client and both work simultaneously, to function. This server is important to maintain a safe association between the user and the internet. The VPN client is installed on the device (laptop or PC) which helps you connect to a VPN server of your choice. Once a strong connection is built, an encrypted source is maintained between the server and the client.

The connection requests are sent to the web, via the VPN client and are then encrypted to be delivered to the server. The requests are then decrypted and forwarded to the internet. Once all the data is received, the server encrypts it and sends it back to the VPN client. At the end, the client that is installed on your device, decrypts the received data and you are able to access a blocked, restricted or censored content or website.

Pros and Cons of VPN:

Now that you understand how VPN works, it is time to unveil its pros and cons. While you explore through them, you will realize that the pros outweigh the cons easily.

Pros of VPN:

1. Hide your Identity:

VPN basically hides your IP address, it promises to keep your identity secure and hidden. Hackers or government officials won’t be able to access your identity. Furthermore, it aids in keeping your personal information safe from marketers too.

2. You can By-pass Geo Blocks:

Have you ever come across websites that pop up the annoying message, stating that this website is not accessible in your region? Well, it is known as a geo-block. The content creators basically control their audience and restrict the areas that they don’t want to access their website. However, with the help of VPN, you can easily overcome this.

3. Protection of Online Connections:

Restaurants and malls offer free Wi-Fi these days. As amazing as it sounds, it is not safe at all. It is not secured and you are putting all your personal information at risk. Cyber criminals can easily track your data. If you use a VPN, then you have nothing to worry about and can use free Wi-Fi easily.

4. Bypass Firewalls:

Have you ever experienced firewalls that don’t let you access a certain website while you are at a hotel or you are out traveling? Well, they are definitely very annoying but you can bypass them easily with the help of a VPN.

Cons of VPN:

1. Can Slow your Internet Speed:

Internet speed can be affected if you use VPN. It is not always the case but mostly it does slow the speed down a bit. Sometimes it might not even happen but it is always good to be ready for a potential low speed.

2. Wrong VPN can put your Privacy at Stake:

This is the only downside that one needs to be conscious about. If you choose a poor service, it might do you a lot of bad, then good. This usually happens with new and inexperienced VPN services. Thus, be careful while you choose a VPN provider.

3. Expensive:

If you want good, high-quality and professional VPN providers, then you must be willing to spend on them too. They are usually expensive. They will cost you between $10-12 every month and the costs do add up, over the passage of time.

CONCLUSION

So is VPN worth the hype? Well, it definitely is! Considering its pros and cons, we have a lot of great advantages. Also, if you love online gaming, VPN can be super helpful in it too. If you want to access restricted or censored content or websites, then using a VPN is definitely the best bet.