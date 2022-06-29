Corporate wellness programs in India are picking up at a rapid rate. With employee wellness programs being a buzz in pregnancy, companies are not only tapping into their employees’ energy and efficiency reserves but also giving a safe ground for women to bounce back to the workplace. We bring you such amazing strategies to improve your wellness program for corporations that are holistically built to support and meet your employees’ health needs during pregnancy.

Wellness is termed as overall emotional, physical and mental wellness. Corporate wellbeing program is meticulous planning of the health calendar of each employee, to bring them closer to an approach where every item in the bucket list of health is ticked. Corporate or workplace wellness has a magnified effect on employee’s health and improves overall health outcomes. To unlock the benefits of wellness programs for corporate employees, companies should have a close contact with the healthcare system and the concerted focus should be drawn on things that a healthcare provider takes for his/her patient.

Health is a very important factor which improves productivity at work. Even if you follow strategies or exceptional productivity hacks, if you are not physically and mentally fit then your work takes a beating. To bring in a positive change, corporates are taking a strategic view and have come as aid to improve performance at work through offering wellness programs. For pregnant women, ‘wellness program for corporates’ is designed in such a way that it covers physical, emotional, mental and postpartum. Some of the corporate wellness program benefits are:

Makes an employee work towards health and fitness

Drives employee to have fitness goals

It reduces health care costs

Improves focus, productive and active engagement

Boosts employee morale and improves retention

Strengthens corporate culture

Motivates an employee to achieve set goals

Increases employee commitment towards work

Builds corporate brand identity

Preggerz corporate wellness program offers a comprehensive set of pregnancy care and women’s health programs. The programs are dedicated towards providing right care and support throughout your pregnancy journey and atw the time of postpartum, enveloping your wellbeing in its approach. It helps you achieve your company’s goals by first engaging with you to understand your health needs, evaluating solutions to tackle the challenge and providing you an optimum solution, pushing you to focus on your health and wellbeing. Moreover, this wellness program for corporates with a specialised approach for postpartum care helps in getting women back on their feet so that they can come back to work faster and happier.

Corporate wellness program for pregnant women guides you through the process of birth planning, pregnancy care services and supports social wellbeing. Together with the aforementioned services, you get to put your work and life in tandem.

Preventive health care solutions – This module focusses on screening and detecting health conditions so as to take right measures to deal with the same. Preggerz offers timely screenings, check-ups, immunizations and focussed tests as a step towards preventive health care. It offers education on all the tests involved during pregnancy, prenatal care and beyond.

– This module focusses on screening and detecting health conditions so as to take right measures to deal with the same. Preggerz offers timely screenings, check-ups, immunizations and focussed tests as a step towards preventive health care. It offers education on all the tests involved during pregnancy, prenatal care and beyond. Buddy scheme – A dedicated buddy is offered who will be your genie to work around your health issues. She/he will be your single point of contact who will address and clarify all your queries pertaining to proactive prenatal and pregnancy care.

– A dedicated buddy is offered who will be your genie to work around your health issues. She/he will be your single point of contact who will address and clarify all your queries pertaining to proactive prenatal and pregnancy care. Community service – Real time online live community forum to talk about your challenges during pregnancy will be offered to pour out your conflicts, your meltdowns and seek answers from the village of well-meaning informed women

– Real time online live community forum to talk about your challenges during pregnancy will be offered to pour out your conflicts, your meltdowns and seek answers from the village of well-meaning informed women Efficient experts – The panel of experts in the program come together to deliver promising results in their own respective fields. Nutritionists, mental health experts, yoga experts and other slew of professionals who will bring in their own expertise in dealing with your health, is a strong feature of this program.

– The panel of experts in the program come together to deliver promising results in their own respective fields. Nutritionists, mental health experts, yoga experts and other slew of professionals who will bring in their own expertise in dealing with your health, is a strong feature of this program. Holistic wellness – Holistic wellness centers around courses that teach you the right lifestyle to adopt in your health care journey. This lifestyle will be targeted towards keeping you mentally fit and physically healthy. Women who are resuming back to their work early could benefit greatly as it provides sound advice on emotional wellness which leads to enhanced performance and productivity.

– Holistic wellness centers around courses that teach you the right lifestyle to adopt in your health care journey. This lifestyle will be targeted towards keeping you mentally fit and physically healthy. Women who are resuming back to their work early could benefit greatly as it provides sound advice on emotional wellness which leads to enhanced performance and productivity. Postpartum care – Preggerz Postpartum care services in ‘wellness program for corporates’ involve posture movements after pregnancy, personalised sustainable diet plan, breastfeeding education and tips with expert vetted resources, weight management sessions, and postnatal anxiety and depression reducing mechanisms.

Will Preggerz corporate wellness program puts me in touch with safe mother and baby care products and services?

Absolutely. This is where you will benefit tremendously if you are enrolling into this ‘wellness program for corporates’ in your pregnancy. Totally a blessing as it notifies you and connects you to ultra-superior and most innovative products and services. Provides you with the right information about safe and gentle care postpartum products and makes you interact with a network of pregnancy and postpartum care experts.

Wellness program for employees has become a catalyst in motivating each employee to take up their health seriously, work without compromising their health, and setting realistic health goals.