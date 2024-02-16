Challenges are a part of life. That’s just the way it is. But there are some things that transcend those troubles and provide hope to children battling critical illnesses. In 1980, a group of friends founded what has become one of the most powerful organizations in the world. Make-A-Wish International grants wishes to kids who need them the most, and thanks to them, countless kids have found joy, strength and cherished memories.

The Power of a Wish:

When you hear someone say ‘I wish,’ you probably think they want something silly or simple. But that’s not always the case. For children dealing with life-threatening diseases, wishing means so much more than that. It represents hope for a brighter future, resilience when times get tough and proof that dreams can come true.

Global Reach, Local Impact:

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't heard of Make-A-Wish at least once before in their lives. There's a reason the sound of its name brings hope to people all over the world—it does extraordinary work in over 50 countries. Through volunteers and donors alike, no child has ever been denied their right to experience this incredible organization.

Bringing Dreams to Life:

Some people might look at these next few sentences and think “That sounds like something only possible in movies.” But if that’s what crosses your mind, it just means you haven’t seen Make-A-Wish do its magic before. Whether it comes in the form of meeting Superman himself or a trip through an enchanted forest with magical creatures by their side—Make-A-Wish does whatever it takes to make sure each family gets an unforgettable journey.

Empowering Communities:

One person doing something nice for another is amazing in itself. With enough nice people together? Anything is possible—and that includes healing sick children. Make-A-Wish understands this, which is why they have volunteers, donors and corporate sponsors working together to move mountains for deserving kids. Wishes do come true, but what’s even better is the amount of love that gets shared in the process.

The Ripple Effect of Joy:

Happiness spreads like wildfire—and if you don’t believe it, all you need is one glance at the eyes of a child when their wish comes true. The magic doesn’t stop with them though. Once their friends and family see that smile on their face, it becomes contagious and spreads to everyone those people know too.

Stories of Inspiration:

Have you ever been so inspired by someone’s story that you get goosebumps? That happens quite often with Make-A-Wish’s stories. From young cancer survivors regaining hope after meeting their favorite musician to kids battling rare diseases who muster up enough strength after being granted a day as a firefighter—the courage and resilience displayed by these kids are second to none.

Sustaining the Legacy:

Make-A-Wish has done amazing things for countless families throughout its history—but there’s still so much work left to be done. To keep the ball rolling and ensure future generations can feel this happiness themselves, they’ll need help from its supporters. Putting smiles on faces is no small task, so reach out and join this wonderful cause.

Make-A-Wish International is an organization that shows how much of an impact generosity and compassion can have. The goal of this origination is to weave a tapestry of joy, resilience, and hope around the entire globe by granting wishes. As we celebrate the great achievements Make-A-Wish International has made, we should promise ourselves to make a world where every child’s dream can come true.