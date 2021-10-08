Buying gifts can be challenging, especially when you know that the guy you’re buying for will say thank you and then never touch your present again! You hope every year that you finally pick something he will use, but every year you are left embarrassed.

Well, have no fear, because we have got fantastic ideas for you to browse through. You can be sure that the man you are buying for will actually use these gifts!

One-Use Gifts

If your gift is meant to be for one use only, then the guy you’re buying for will be more likely to try it! These types of gifts can be anything from fancy food you make for him to escape room board games you can play in the evening.

Whatever the gift is, there is only one use, so you will not be left wondering if he has chucked it into the back of the closet once you go.

Subscription Boxes

Sometimes the problem of giving a gift does not come from a lack of interest but a lack

of memory. If that sounds familiar to you, then you should look into subscription gifts for men.

If your guy loves clothes, you can send him a new top every month. If he’s a coffee snob, he can try out a new flavored bean. If he loves to learn, you can send him master classes!

Once you set up the subscription, the companies do the rest. This could even be the last gift you ever give him, but the first of many that he will receive!

Experiences

Similar to the one-use gift, an experience is not something that will end up in the basement. Think of what this person loves to do, loves to see, or loves to be involved with. Search online and find out when these events are happening. It doesn’t matter if it’s in your area or another state, because the activity will be the perfect surprise for your friend.

If you want to make sure he gets to open something on the special occasion, then put the invite into a card and watch his face beam as he realizes what you’ve done for him.

For The Tech-Savvy One

If the man in question is interested in all things technology, then have a look for an interesting piece of tech that they might not have thought of. The classic stereotype is that men don’t clean, but if that statement rings true for this man, then maybe get him a robotic vacuum cleaner.

A mundane job that is often neglected then turns into a fun robot with automated features that he will show off to everyone!

There are millions of random techy items you can buy, so search for a topic that he might not have looked into and see if a robotic version exists!

For The Relaxer

Heavy weighted blankets are the perfect gift for someone who loves to spend their evening chilling. They can come in bright and dark colors, so whatever your guy’s living space looks like, you can be sure to find a blanket that matches.

Weighted blankets are super comfortable and made out of soft materials. The weight comes

from either the heavy fabric or from glass balls that are inside the blanket pouches.

The extra weight puts a little pressure on the wearer’s body which reduces stress and

helps them fall asleep. If the man you are thinking about loves a good nap, this is the perfect gift for him!

For The Craft Beer Fanatic

Is this man a fan of the craft? You should look for craft beer that he has not tried

before. There is craft beer all over the globe, and it would be impossible for

him to have found them all. Search for something really obscure, a small town

in a small state, perhaps? Or maybe look closer to home?

Is there a craft beer shop near you? If that’s the case, go inside and ask the vendors

where they get their craft beer from. The seller could have tour days, and you

can take your guy on a drinking session through the history of the craft!

For The Sporty One

An excellent choice for a sportsperson is often to buy them extra workout gear, but if you buy the same thing year after year, the enjoyment will start to go away. Instead, get the athlete a massager. They can work through their post-workout tension as if they went to a sports spa!