Gene therapy is the next new thing in medicine. Gene therapy goes beyond treating existing diseases to targeting the underlying causes of diseases and genetic conditions. What if in the near future, medical professionals could use genes to treat the underlying cause of a disease and stop it? Medicine could use patient’s own modified genes to cure them.

What is the PiggyBac Transposon System?

Among the leaders in gene editing, is the company Hera BioLabs. This company has invented a gene editing platform called the piggyBac Transposon System. This is their proprietary, non-viral gene delivery system. It has been proven to be useful for stable cell line creation. This DNA delivery system can be used in many research applications requiring large cargo capacity. It is superior for stable cell line creation projects.

This company provides numerous products, services, and licenses for companies or labs doing research and commercial applications and for new drug discoveries and their further development. The piggyBac system can handle small to large gene cargo and integration. It is very efficient, allows for high expression, and for stable seamless removal.

What are Genes and Cells and How Are They Related?

Our cells are the basic components of our bodies. These building blocks contain thousands of genes. These small genes contain the information needed to produce specialized proteins that make up the cells. Our bodies contain trillions of cells that each contain thousands of hard-working genes.

Genes have the information needed to create different cells to provide different functions within the body. Cells are grouped together to. make organs and tissues that form the body. Muscles, bones, blood, organs, and many types of tissues accomplish the body’s functions. These tiny genes play a pivotal role in the human body and in our health.

If genes are defective, they can cause a person to be sick. Defective genes can not do their jobs correctly. but, modern science is working on methods to modify some genes to replace defective genes with healthy ones. These healthy genes can treat or cure diseases and medical conditions.

How Does Gene Therapy Work?

Genes can be defective from birth or they can change or mutate later in life. Many genetic changes or inherited gene defects do not cause disease. However, a small number of inherited or acquired gene mutations can cause health problems such as cancer, developmental problems, and neurological conditions.

Genetic therapy can work in three different ways;

Gene therapy can be used to replace genes that are causing problems or missing. Genes can be added to the body to help treat disease Gene therapy can be used to turn off genes that are responsible for problems

Scientists use a vehicle called a “vector” to deliver new genetic material to cells to treat disease. Vectors can be viruses that have been modified to remove their ability to cause disease. Viruses work well as vectors because they have a natural ability to deliver genetic material to cells.

Gene therapy can be accomplished both inside and outside the body depending on what is needed.

Controversy Concerning Gene Modification

Gene therapy and genetic engineering are both used to alter genetic material in humans, animals, and plants. There is controversy over how these technologies are used now and may be used in the future. Genetic engineering can be used to modify genes to change an organism for enhanced capabilities.

It is important to keep a close eye on the development of all forms of genetic modifications to ensure that they are used to benefit everyone. But we don’t want these procedures to be used for the wrong reasons or outcomes.

