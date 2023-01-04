The emergence of VR, AR and Metaverse has led to concepts such as “gaming coins” or “P2E tokens”. But what these things are is still unclear to many.

Gaming coins are a relatively recent type of cryptocurrency that has come into being mainly due to the ever-evolving gaming industry. Blockchain, the technology underlying virtual currencies, has proven its merit in many domains, including finance and healthcare, so exploring it in gambling has become the upcoming trend. Individuals passionate about video games and intrigued by cryptocurrency can try their hands at games such as Axie Infinity, Decentraland, and Illuvium and make real-life gains. That’s the very essence of the “P2E” concept.

Blockchain games have taken the gaming industry by storm, and the fact that half of the blockchain usage in 2021 was due to these games is clear proof of it. In-game collectables alone surprisingly resulted in $2.3 billion in sales in the Q3 of the same year, so it’s no longer a doubt that the cryptoverse is here to stay.

If you’re fascinated by monetizing your gaming experience, you may also be interested in investing in such related coins. Here are some of the best:

RobotEra (TARO)

If you’re a fan of The Sandbox, this Web3 Metaverse game might be your thing. It comes with several similarities to the famous Sandbox, but it’s also meant to improve some aspects related to it, such as its clunky creator tools. The potential of this gaming crypto could reach any expectation, as its presale stages already reached thousands of dollars, $80,000 more precisely in its first presale week alone. So, the numbers speak for the RobotEra metaverse.

The essence of this game is quite straightforward. Gamers explore an immense virtual realm, collecting resources and gaining crypto. The RobotEra’s world is split into several pieces called “continents”, each having its unique set of features and resources, so it’s a true adventure to delve into the game’s lands. And the best part? Players can design in-game assets and stunning structures with little to no coding expertise. OK, but why “RobotEra”? After accumulating enough resources, a gamer can create a fully personalized robot companion that can either help complete missions or be sold for money.

Its native currency, TARO, although in the first stages of its presale, has seen incredible success, so if you’re looking for a promising gaming coin to invest in in the coming year, this might be the answer.

Illuvium (ILV)

There has been much talk about Illuvium recently, and for a good reason. The open-world fantasy and role-playing game combines Pokemon and Final Fantasy elements. In Illuvium, players gather Illuvials, in-game creatures that, based on their features and rarity, can bring them considerable gains. Each Illuvium is, in fact, represented as a non-fungible token (NFT) and once captured, it’s stored in your electronic wallet. ILV tokens can either be bought or won in tournaments and competitions.

ILV market cap and price have risen considerably in anticipation of the Illuvium launch and grabbed the interest of many investors who are only waiting to see what’s coming. Nonetheless, if you’re considering ILV as a potential investment, don’t forget that it has a limited supply of 10 million coins. Finite-supply tokens such as ILV, Cardano, Ripple, and even Bitcoin should be kept a close eye on. But just in case, you may want to invest in unlimited-supply cryptos like Ethereum and Dogecoin. These latter mentioned coins have long been in top cryptocurrencies by market cap, so they’re likely to be there for a long time to come. Ethereum, for example, is highly appreciated thanks to its wide range of app development opportunities. The blockchain has cleared the way for valuable dApps (decentralized apps) meant to facilitate many domains, including finance and high-tech. However, before taking the leap, make sure you research where to buy Ethereum, as it should be a reputable exchange. Usually, you can buy Ethereum with a credit card, debit card, bank transfers, and even P2P, so choose the most suitable method for you.

My Neighbor Alice (ALICE)

Think of My Neighbor Alice as Animal Crossing, as it’s similar to this series. It’s a building and multiplayer farm game focusing on taking care of the in-game land. Suppose you begin your adventure in this blockchain game; it means you’ll have to buy land spread across several islands, farm it, and purchase animals from the marketplace to populate it. Its lighthearted design and friendly Alice, the game’s main character, make My Neighbor Alice one of the favored games of this sort and one of the most approachable by beginners. ALICE, the game’s native token, is used for purchases in the marketplace, and gamers can gain ALICE by performing specific quests. If you become a holder of this cryptocurrency, you can also stake it and earn various incentives.

Enjin (ENJ)

Enjin requires a quite distinct approach as it itself is distinctive from other cryptocurrencies out there. Since it’s not linked to one particular blockchain game but to a range of games, Enjin isn’t an asset to buy and hold. Instead, developers purchase and mint this blockchain-based coin into gaming items, meaning they’re likely to obtain ENJ coins from buying these items and being compensated in their games. Some people perceive this as an advantage. Since buying tokens from exchanges can prove a bit inconvenient, people prefer receiving the coins in games.

Besides, Enjin is a hope for many developers looking for opportunities in this area. The platform provides software development kits that users can further use to design digital assets, including special items for blockchain games and in-game tokens. The arsenal of development tools makes the impossible possible. Plus, it’ll be convenient to trade Ethereum-based ERC-1155 tokens. Nonetheless, if you embark on this journey, be sure to secure Enjin Coin into a smart contract to preserve its real-life value.

Other prominent coins in the blockchain gaming environment are Axie Infinity, Calvaria, Lucky Block, Decentraland, and Yield Guild Games. So, what’s your choice?