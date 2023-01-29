A 3D virtual environment is what is meant by the term “metaverse.” It allows users to create and explore their personalised virtual characters in various environments. Tech companies are developing cutting-edge gaming technologies to help the 3D world grow and make the metaverse a more immersive virtual experience.

It’s easy to see how the gaming industry’s experience and progress in metaverse technology have affected it. Here, we’ll examine games’ impact on metaverse development.

Online Video Games Have Paved the way

Eve Online and World of Warcraft are examples of games that use metaverse features. The Sims is a different category of game that can be mentioned. In this game, players use avatars to represent themselves in social interactions. This game’s online version is similar to the metaverse’s intended virtual world.

Some people could test social interaction in a carefully designed world as early as 2003, thanks to the video game Second Life. Such ventures did not take off at the time because of a lack of technology and network bandwidth.

Online casino finds success in its simple games. For instance, online fruit machine games are a classic. That being said, there are more complex games available. For some time now, in an online casino, you can play in 3D and have all the players gather around a single virtual table. The principle is the same, even though the playground is smaller.

Gaming Tech, A Driving Force For The Metaverse?

The metaverse is another facet of modern video game development. People have been able to explore digital worlds through these games for a long time, but many recent changes have made a big difference. It features technologies and game mechanics that have already proven their worth in the world of online video games. Let’s have a look at what it is all about!

Evolution of Open-World Games as Inspiration for the Metaverse

Some games take an “open world” approach, allowing players to roam the world as they please rather than following a linear storyline, and many people enjoy playing online with others. Beyond mere proximity, players are free to work together or compete with one another. They can talk to one another in-game or outside of it. Some are built to serve as frameworks, expanding and improving with time.

The Metaverse-Returning Online Gaming Features

In-game currency can be purchased with real money in some games, while others offer it as a reward for playing. Almost everything in the game, from weapons and armour to vehicles and structures, can be improved or bought. In some of them, you can make your stuff and trade it with other players or profit from it.

The result is the development of a self-sustaining economy with real-world repercussions in these settings. Companies from other industries, like the music industry, which uses virtual economies to host concerts and sell merchandise, are increasingly investing in the video game industry. In a more expansive setting, this is the essence of the metaverse.

Games That Open the Way to the Metaverse

Games like Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto Online, and the newest Call of Duty: Warzone 2 installments illustrate most of the characteristics mentioned. The technologies used to build these places have grown to the point where they are now used in many different fields.

Final Word

Using online video game technology, the metaverse has been slowly constructed. There’s no doubt that a few of them helped get things ready for the metaverse. As was already said, multiplayer games have significantly affected how the metaverse is put together in this way. Beyond these commonalities, however, the metaverse is of much greater importance to online gaming than was previously recognised. The metaverse optimises several options in online video games.