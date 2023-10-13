Fun88 India is an excellent bookmaker. The aim of this review is to gauge the various pros and cons of Fun88 and determine whether the bookmaker is the perfect choice for you. Does Fun88 meet all the requirements when it comes to choosing a betting platform? Read on to find out and learn more.

With over 14 years of experience in the industry, it’s no surprise that Fun88 India is renowned among modern punters. In that time they have discovered the ideal formula for perfecting their offering, and that allows them to provide members of their community with a range of benefits that no other site can offer.

However, they are far from being the perfect bookmaker. Find out below what their main shortcomings are and what they do to compensate for them.

Main Advantages :

● Lots of real time betting (almost 100 events per day)

● It holds licenses and one Internet gambling concession

● Betting system based on the betting pool

Fun88 Sports Betting Features

At the time of writing, Fun88 India offers excellent odds on a number of popular sports, including football, tennis and horse racing, among other options. The betting site offers odds on several unique events such as Hurling and Floorball, among other options. This ensures that punters of all tastes are catered for.

In this regard, the bookmaker offers different minimum and maximum bet amounts, depending on the sports event you are betting on, the selection(s) you have made and the odds you are backing.

Types of Bets

Apart from the basic events, which are usually three ways to make predictions on who will win at home, draw or win in an away match; there are other events available such as:

● Handicap betting

● Over/under betting

● Betting on total rounds

CashOut

Cash Out is a wonderful feature that allows you to recover partial winnings from a placed bet, if you think you might lose it. However, the amount of winnings you get back depends on the odds in favor of your bet at the time of cashing out and, of course, the time at which it is cashed out.

That said, you can win more or less than your initial stake. Cashing out is of great importance if you participate in Fun88’s “Betting games” section, and you should be aware of the cashout opportunities on offer.

Special Bets

At the time of writing, Fun88 India offers odds on various Entertainment Specials, such as the 92nd Academy Awards (several betting variants), BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 and the next James Bond after Daniel Craig, among other options.

You can also choose to bet on Political specials, such as Labour Party – Next Permanent Leader, Conservative Party – Next Permanent Leader, and US Presidential Election – Next President, among other options.

Fun88 also has a number of sports specials.

In this regard, the bookmaker offers different minimum and maximum bet amounts, depending on the Specials event you are betting on, the selection(s) you have made and the odds you are backing.

Fun88 Live Betting

As soon as you open the homepage of the website, you will see Fun88’s live matches in the center of your screen. To access the bookmaker’s “Live” section, click on the “All Live” option at the top right of the in-play section.

As soon as you click on this option, you will be redirected to a page, which looks like the image mentioned above. You can click on a sports event of your choice, choose a match you would like to bet on and see the different outcomes and odds offered for it.

You can watch the next Fun88 live show by clicking on the “Live Show” option at the bottom left of the live sports events section. You can live stream various sports at the bookmaker, such as football, basketball and table tennis, among others.

To live stream matches, click on the “Live Streaming” option at the top left of the live sports events section. Please note that you must have a positive bankroll in order to be able to live stream sports at the bookmaker.

Odds

Compared to most online bookmakers, Fun88 has the lowest betting margins. Their overall betting margin is 0%. These low betting margins are the highlight of Fun88.

Due to its good betting margins, Fun88 does not need to add its own value to bets. The maximum win per day is 21,910,000 INR.

The only drawback of Fun88 betting is that limits are routinely placed on accounts as to the maximum bets allowed.

We have determined the Overround odds for a football match, in order to determine the quality of the odds offered at Fun88. We have determined that the Overround odds are 101.4, which indicates that the odds offered at the bookmaker are competitive and that the betting site offers active events.

Fun88 also offers a betting system based on betting pools, through its “Betting pools” option, where you can choose the results of sporting events and win jackpots. Instead of choosing to bet on an odds-backed betting event, you can choose to join a betting event based on a betting pool as a “Solo” bettor, or as part of a “Syndicate”.

Fun88 App

Fun88 has an excellent cricket betting app based on review in cricketbettingapp.in. The app is available for both Android and Apple users, and can be downloaded via Google Play and the App Store respectively.

The bookmaker also has a great mobile website, perfect for punters who want to use Fun88 via their mobile phones, without having to download the app.

Fun88’s mobile website is compatible with four browsers: Safari, Chrome, Opera. Of course, you can choose to access the desktop version of the bookmaker on your mobile phone as well, but this is not recommended.

The Fun88 mobile app allows you to bet on the go, and receive notifications regarding bets you’ve placed, and popular upcoming matches, among other options. You can also play Live Casino on the app.

In addition, the 5 most popular events are displayed in the app at all times, and you can bet on these events if you feel like it. The app offers overall ease of navigation and excellent graphics.

Interface and Navigation

Fun88 is presented in a pleasing mix of blue and white, with a hint of red. Most of the access options are readily available on the main page of the website. The main navigation bar of the website consists of options that direct you to the “Help”, “Results & Stats” and “Chat” options of the betting site.

The “Results” and “Statistics” sections of Fun88 are an excellent addition. To access these sections, hover your mouse over the “Results and Statistics” option. Through the former, you can see the results of the matches, while through the latter, you can get in-depth information regarding the sports events.

These two sections are very useful when creating a betting strategy.

In the center of your screen are the various in-play events offered at Fun88, while on the left hand side of your screen are the various Sports, Sports and Specials events offered at Fun88.

The live events section can also be accessed from the main bar without any worries. The same goes for the other entertainment offerings, such as the online casino or the live dealer rooms with real dealers.

Security

Fun88 is licensed and regulated by the E Gambling Montenegro. The bookmaker allows you to take a time-out from their betting platform, if you ever feel that you are overdoing it. You can also opt to self-exclude yourself from certain facets of the betting site.

You must do your part to make sure you maintain your physical and mental sanity. Spending your hard-earned money is not the solution. Prepare a responsible gambling plan, and set aside a sum of money that you can spend on gambling on a regular basis (weekly, monthly or yearly).

That said, you should always remember that a risk that can lead to disappointment is not a risk worth taking. In this regard, the betting site is not linked to any criminal activity, and strives to ensure that it can refund your money in the event of a bankruptcy situation.

They keep your winnings and separate them from the costs involved in running the betting platform. All numbers generated in the course of their games, and other products, are random in nature, and the bookmaker has no control over whether you win or lose a placed bet. Overall, Fun88 is an extremely safe and reliable platform.

Fun88 India Payment methods

As soon as you click on the verification link sent to your email after registration, you will be redirected to the bookmaker’s deposit page.

Please note that you do not have to deposit funds into your Fun88 account at this time. You can choose to evaluate the various odds on offer at the bookmaker, before transferring funds to your Fun88 main balance. However, if you want to start betting, you’ll need funds, and here’s how to deposit them.

Fun88 India Deposits

You can click on the “Deposit” button at the top right of your screen when you are ready to fund your Fun88 main balance. During the registration process, you can choose to set a daily, weekly and/or monthly deposit limit, as shown in the image below.

There are several deposit options available at Fun88, including Debit Card, UPI, Skrill, Neteller, PayTm, PhonePe and Dimonex. That said, the use of credit cards is allowed as well.

Each of the above deposit options does not carry a processing fee, and the minimum deposit amount at Fun88 is 450 INR. Deposits are processed instantly. The maximum deposit amount varies depending on the deposit option.

Fun88 India Withdrawals

As for withdrawals, the minimum withdrawal amount at Fun88 is 450 INR and there is no processing fee. Withdrawals via PhonePe are processed instantly, while withdrawals via debit card take 3-5 working days.

Withdrawals via Skrill, Neteller, PayTm and Dimonex take up to 3 hours, while withdrawals via UPI take up to 48 hours. The maximum withdrawal amount varies depending on the withdrawal option.

Please note that you cannot withdraw funds from your Fun88 account until the bookmaker has verified your photo ID and proof of address.

Safety

The bookmaker has the highest information security and SSL encryption to ensure the security of transactions.

The gambling site ensures that your personal funds remain intact, and that third party organizations do not misuse your disclosed personally identifiable information. Fun88 has a comprehensive responsible gaming session. To access the responsible gambling section of the gambling site, scroll to the bottom of the screen and click on the “Responsible Gambling” option.

As soon as you click on this option, you will be redirected to a screen, which looks like the image mentioned below.

Customer Support Service

Fun88 offers excellent customer service, 24 hours a day. The betting site has the option of contacting a customer service representative via live chat, email or toll-free phone.

To contact customer service via live chat, click on the “Chat” button on the left-hand side of the website’s main navigation bar. As soon as you click on this option, you will be redirected to a page, which looks like the image mentioned above.

Before starting a live chat, you must enter your full name, your email address and the type of query you have. Once you have entered these details, click on the green “Start chat” button.

As soon as you click this button, you will be redirected to a live chat box. A customer service representative will be assigned to you and you will be able to resolve your query almost immediately.

To access the betting site’s other customer support contact options, scroll to the bottom of your screen and click on the “Help” option. As soon as you click on this option, you will be redirected to a page that looks like the image mentioned above.

If you would like to contact a customer service representative via a free phone number.

If you prefer to get a formal reply by email, Fun88 offers three different email addresses, depending on the type of query.

In general, the customer service of the betting site is excellent, and they should get back to you as soon as possible.

Additional Services at Fun88

At the time of writing, Fun88 offers Casino Games and Live Casino. If you are not interested in Fun88’s sports betting offer, or would like to access the bookmaker’s other offers alongside their sports betting, the bookmaker offers several excellent casino games to choose from.

Immortal Romance and Reel Spinner are some of our favorite casino games. You can also choose to play Live Casino, as there are several fantastic Live Casino games at Fun88.

That said, we hope the bookmaker will offer more products in due course.

Conclusion

Fun88 is one of the best bookmakers in India, without a doubt. It offers several excellent features, active events and competitive odds. That said, the aim of this review is to determine whether the bookmaker is right for you, and whether it offers all the features you expect from a bookmaker.

Having thoroughly reviewed every facet of the bookmaker, without taking anything away from Fun88, we believe there are better options on the market. The bookmaker comes with several pros, and a few cons. But overall, it is a site that is capable of delighting both experienced punters and newcomers to the world of betting.