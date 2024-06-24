We all know that saving money, whether for a rainy day or your future, is something we need to do. However, it’s not always possible with the state of the world (and thus, the economy) right now.

Having said that, sorting out our finances doesn’t have to be something we dread or get overwhelmed by. Here are five fun and creative ways to try and manage your finances better.

Coin Jars

Even though coins might not seem like much, over time they can save you a lot of money. Gather all of your spare coins into a special coin jar. Commit to routinely adding extra coins or even little bills to the jar. You’ll be shocked at how fast those pennies add up to become a substantial amount.

Take the jar to your bank once it’s filled, then transfer the funds into a savings account. This method not only saves you money, but it also helps you recognize the importance of little sums of money and form a regular saving habit.

Temptation Jars

Making a “Jar of Temptation” is an unconventional but practical method of saving money. How does it operate? Put money in the jar each time you are tempted to indulge in anything non-essential or make an impulsive buy. You’ll be astounded at how much this adds up over time, simply by taking the cash you’ve spent and putting it into the jar. It’s an entertaining way to see how much money you’re saving and a continuous reminder to spend wisely.

Now, that’s not to say you can never buy anything you desire for the rest of your life, but choose your times. Perhaps it’s payday, or after something wonderful has happened. It motivates you but also helps you realize just how much we spend by making emotional decisions, such as when we’ve had a bad day. Treating yourself to something small once in a while and when you’re in a good mood shows you who is in control of the cash—you, and not your feelings.

The “1-Month Rule”

Impulsive purchases usually end in regret and wasteful spending. Use the “30-Day Rule” to break this behavior. Every time you find yourself compelled to purchase something, resist the urge for 30 days. You’ll have time to think about whether the item is actually important or merely a fleeting desire during this waiting period. The majority of the time, you’ll discover that your original yearning goes away, saving you money and averting rash purchases you might come to regret.

If you find yourself unable to resist impulse buying, then perhaps it’s time to look deeper into why you don’t have the willpower, and not so much about saving money. Getting your psychology around money right first is most important, even more so than trying to save or budget.

The Inside Out/Reverse Shopping List

Make a “Reverse Shopping List” in place of the typical shopping list before you go to the grocery store. Come up with a list of everything you already own in your cupboard and refrigerator before you go shopping.

Making a list of everything you already have will help you avoid buying duplicates or potentially useless stuff. This is an eco-friendly technique to cut costs because it not only saves you money but also lessens food waste.

Get Bargain Savvy

Every time you make a purchase, set a challenge for yourself to locate the greatest offers and savings. Shop during sales, use coupons, and do internet price comparisons. Unleash your inner bargain-seeker and turn budget-boosting into an exciting adventure.

Over time, you’ll not only save a substantial amount of money, but you’ll also sharpen your deal-spotting skills. This peculiar method makes saving money an enjoyable and fulfilling undertaking.

Entertaining Saving Apps

Gamified budgeting apps include important features like interactive challenges, progress monitoring, and rewards systems to keep you interested. There are many apps you can download, but these are the most popular:

You Need A Budget, or YNAB – Teaches you about financial responsibility through real-world budgeting scenarios.

– Teaches you about financial responsibility through real-world budgeting scenarios. Mint – Provides a community of support and access to online workshops. It also establishes financial objectives and modifies budget categories.

Never Fear, The Fun Is Still Here

There are still plenty of ways to have fun without breaking the bank. Movie nights at home, picnics at the park with homemade snacks, and free concerts or museum trips are great ways to have fun with the family. If you prefer alone time, there are a plethora of online gaming options- you’re sure to find one that will tickle your fancy.

