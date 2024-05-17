Do you have an outdoor space you don’t get to spend much time in because it’s too open? Perhaps you don’t even let your kids or pets there without being with them since you keep thinking, “Stranger danger.”

Those are all valid concerns, but you need not worry about them too much if you have a fence surrounding your property.

To that end, we created this guide discussing the many applications of residential fences. So keep reading; what you learn here can help you realize why you need one on your property.

Improve Privacy and Security

Residential fences, particularly the tall and solid-surfaced options, provide a physical barrier that deters the view of people on the other side. So, with one on your property, you can enjoy your outdoor space in privacy and seclusion. Some of your top options include wooden, vinyl, and metal privacy fencing.

Tall and study residential fences also help improve home security by acting as physical and psychological deterrents to intruders. They might re-think their plan when they see that they’ll have to spend time scaling your fence to access your property.

By fencing your property, you can minimize your risk of becoming a victim of burglary, a crime that occurs at a rate of two cases per minute in the U.S.

Increase the Safety of Your Children and Pets

If you have small children and pets, that’s all the more reason to invest in a residential fence. With one on your property, you can keep your little ones and furry family members safe from the dangers that busy roads and strangers pose. At the same time, a fence lets them enjoy being outdoors.

If you have a dog, a fence can help minimize its risk of biting a stranger it thinks is a threat. Dog bites are prevalent in the U.S., with 4.5 million people sustaining one yearly. Without a fence, your dog may bite someone on the street, and the law may hold you liable for the incident.

Noise Reduction

Is your house near a busy road, school, or commercial establishment? If so, consider getting a tall, thick, solid-surfaced fence, such as wood or metal. It can help reduce noise levels, helping you enjoy an even more peaceful and quiet outdoor space.

Boost Curb Appeal

According to the National Association of Realtors, the right fence can enhance your home’s curb appeal and property value. However, it must meet specific criteria, including:

A style that complements the home’s architectural design

Well-constructed and maintained

Correctly marking property lines

Also, remember that local ordinances, including zoning and building codes, apply to residential fencing. For example, some municipalities regulate fence heights and placement. So, brush up on your local laws before installing your brand-new fence.

Enjoy the Benefits of High-Quality Residential Fences

Residential fences can be valuable home additions because they improve privacy, security, and safety. They can also boost curb appeal and property values, provided homeowners construct and maintain them properly.

All those should be good enough reasons to invest in a high-quality fence for your home.

For more practical home improvement ideas, browse our other informative blog posts!

