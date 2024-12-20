Dr. Basem Hamid has enjoyed a long and illustrious medical career since graduating from Damascus University almost 30 years ago. The Syrian-born neurology specialist is now a recognized expert in pain medicine in the U.S. and overseas.

He is the director of Innova Pain Center in Houston, Texas. The center, which Dr. Hamid leads, focuses on innovative treatments for chronic pain. The Damascus University School of Medicine graduate is also a well-known researcher, having contributed significantly to numerous studies on pain management and cancer-related pain therapies during his decades-long career.

The following is a closer look at the doctor, researcher, and neurology specialist’s journey from young medical student to internationally renowned pain specialist.

Early Life and Studies

Dr. Basem Hamid was born in Damascus, Syria. He graduated valedictorian from his local high school in 1989 and soon found himself invited to join the Damascus University School of Medicine, one of Syria’s leading medical institutions. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1995, beginning his professional journey as a renowned doctor and researcher.

Having recently graduated from Damascus University, Dr. Hamid completed postgraduate training in the U.S., including an internship at Mount Sinai University Services in New York City. After completing his internship in 1997, he pursued internal medicine and neurology residency training at West Virginia University.

A Crucial Appointment

Fast-forward four years, and West Virginia University Health System’s Department of Neurology appointed Dr. Hamid as its chief resident. As chief resident of West Virginia University Health System’s Department of Neurology, this pivotal role allowed him to take on numerous career-defining responsibilities.

These additional responsibilities included overseeing the training of new residents and generally contributing to the department’s ongoing success. After completing his residency, Dr. Hamid decided to focus his career on pain medicine.

A Focus on Pain Medicine

In 2002, the University of Iowa’s Department of Anesthesia invited Dr. Basem Hamid into its fellowship program in pain medicine. Over the coming 12 months, the Damascus University School of Medicine graduate and later Innova Pain Center director gained crucial experience in managing various types of pain, including chronic, cancer-related, and neuropathic pain.

He has since recalled finding his early foray into pain medicine both challenging and rewarding. This combination of challenges and rewards would ultimately inspire the Syrian-born doctor to forge ahead in a field wherein he would later become renowned, including in the U.S., his native Syria, and elsewhere worldwide.

Remaining in the Hawkeye State, from 2003 to 2006, Dr. Hamid served as an assistant professor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Department of Anesthesia and Neurology. During this time, he contributed significantly to the university’s pain management program, departing only to assume a new role at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

To Texas and Private Practice

Dr. Hamid relocated to Houston in 2006 to join the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. His work helped to massively improve the quality of life of countless patients experiencing severe pain during their cancer treatments. He also directed the institution’s pain medicine fellowship program, mentoring numerous young doctors looking to follow in his footsteps.

The doctor, researcher, and neurology specialist left the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center only to establish his private practice at Innova Pain Center, also based in Houston, in 2008. The private practice promptly became a leader in advanced techniques for managing pain related to cancer, nerve damage, and other medical conditions.

In the years since, Dr. Hamid has excelled, contributing significantly to critical pain management-focused medical research. His work has seen him receive numerous awards for his dedication. He’s similarly passionate about community service and mentoring, where he’s devoted to inspiring the next generation of specialist pain doctors.