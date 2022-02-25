There were times when infants craved being read to from storybooks at bedtime.

These are times when children crave being left alone with their electronic devices at bedtime.

There does not necessarily have to be anything wrong with this change in trend or mentality as times continue to change and the wise ones know better than to resist the changes that follow from generation to generation.

Let’s Talk About the Generation Gap

While it might be true that a generation gap has filled the void from our parents to us and then to our children, it is also true that our parents attempted to be better than their parents and the same way we strive to be better than our parents.

This process seems indefinite and so does the closing of this great generational gap that no matter what remains from offspring to offspring.

This may be due to the incessant development in technology, consequently facilitating perpetual invention and presentation of newer gadgets round the clock.

Changing Times

Reading bedtime stories used to be a way of getting parents to spend more time with their children and relaxing together after a long, tiresome day at work or doing chores. Both children and parents used to look forward to bedtime stories throughout the day.

Now, infants and parents can remain connected throughout the day, thanks to the unceasing advancement in technology. While they can chat throughout the day, chatting or texting is no longer necessary for parents to know what their child is up to or where they are anymore. We have parental monitoring apps to thank for those who work on android, google, or even iOS devices.

Not saying that bedtime stories are outdated or they should no longer be read and listened to. In fact, with the help of these FamilyTime Android parental control app, it has now become easier for parents to schedule a bedtime on their electronic devices, past which, the selected child devices would no longer be allowed any more screen time.

Reviving Bedtime Storytime

That said, this same feature could be used to limit the scrolling time as well as make room for storytime before bed. But there’s another highly significant factor to check for, that being the kind of stories you are reading to them. Do they promote hate speech? Racism? Do these stories tell children about inner beauty or do they brainwash them into worshiping overt vanity also known as lookism?

Picking Bedtime Stories

Psychologists have proven decades ago that when a person is about to fall asleep, their subconscious minds are wide open and highly susceptible to whatever is said to them as they fall into a hypnotic state while asleep, especially children since children are like tape recorders as first hypothesized by Socrates, followed by Locke, so on and so forth.

Knowing this, a person would not only want to be careful around a child but also cautiously pick and choose the kind of content they are fed, especially considering the impact it would have on their tiny little impressionable brains.

So be careful and make sure your children only hear the best of bedtime stories centered around brave, courageous humans who carry kindness in their hearts and shine their light of love and purity on all creation like a beacon.