A friendly match between Borussia Dortmund and the Vietnamese national team has received significant international attention following an exciting match. This match stands as another major step forward in Asian soccer, with Vietnam upping its game alongside the growing forces of South Korea and Japan. For players and bettors, the future of soccer in the region is looking bright.

The Match

Held on the 30th of November, 2022, this match served as a watermark test of how far Vietnam has come, in its ever-growing appreciation of the beautiful game. Though some of the best players of Borussia Dortmund were away competing in the Qatar world cup as stated by VietnamNet, they still boasted some of the best players in the world, and they pulled no punches in showing what world-class soccer means.

To the surprise of western soccer fans, Vietnam didn’t hold back either, securing a 2-1 victory despite being given only a 32% chance of winning. To anyone familiar with Vietnam’s sporting history, however, this conclusion wasn’t entirely surprising. Football has long been Vietnam’s favorite sport according to VietnamInsider, and the country has seen steady improvement in recent years.

Internationally, winning against Borussia Dortmund has done huge things to Vietnam’s reputation. Instead of being relegated to obscurity, the Vietnamese team has become one to watch, not just for regular viewers, but also for all-important betting markets.

Interest from Betting

The inclusion of gambling markets in major sports can be extremely important, both in demonstrating the popularity of a team and in bringing in viewers who might otherwise pass a sport by. The win by Vietnam’s team over the famed Borussia Dortmund players could serve as a rallying point here, increasing the team and sport’s popularity on both national and international scales.

It’s not just non-competitive success from Vietnam that’s drawn interest either. Vietnam’s AFF Cup campaign has also begun in dominant fashion, scoring 9 and conceding none, with 188BET unsurprisingly backing the side for further glory. This form is sure to turn plenty of heads both within and outside the country as the tournament reaches its latter stages.

The ability to bet a is big draw for these types of games, which is only improved by my mobile accessibility. Allowing integration with modern mobile phones gives bettors the ability to bet from anywhere with an internet connection. This isn’t just great for general convenience, it also gels extremely well with social forms of viewership, like watching from clubs or home with pay-per-view events.

The victory of the Vietnam team against Borussia Dortmund has been a big shakeup, but it’s likely to be one step of many along the same path. As the standing of Vietnam and other Asian teams continues to improve, such standouts are likely to become more common and even expected.

Whether you’re a long-time casual fan or somebody who likes to bet on the experience, this level of growth in the international game gives the entire soccer community more ways to engage. It might mean your favorite teams face more strict competition in the years to come, but for the betterment of the overall sport, this doesn’t have to be a bad thing.