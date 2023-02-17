Cold and flu season are still upon us and our bodies are still working overtime to fight off infections, viruses and even fungi that can cause us short and long-term harm. Our Immune systems act as the defense mechanism to protect our bodies from illness. A compromised immune system can look like:

Frequent infections/illness

Longer recovery time from infections/illnesses

Common sense of fatigue

Digestive issues

There are lifestyle choices that we can implement that help us boost our immunity and stay healthier! Here are the top four ways you can adjust daily behaviors to boost your immunity to illness and infection!

Stay Hydrated

Our immune systems rely on the blood stream to transport health-building nutrients to our organs. Since blood plasm is about 90% water, hydration is necessary to support the distribution of health building nutrients we ingest and our bodies create to each of the body’s organs. When we’re dehydrated, our bodies are less able to fight off illness and disease. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water per day, and plan to drink even more if you’re exercising or when it’s hot out.

Get Enough Sleep

Sleep is essential for overall health and well-being, and it’s especially important for the immune system. When we sleep, our bodies are busy creating and repairing cells, including those that make up our immune system. Studies have shown that sleep deprivation can have a negative impact on the immune system, making it less effective at fighting off infections and diseases. To help boost your immunity through sleep, aim for 8 hours of quality sleep each night and establish a consistent sleep routine including Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, which is proven to improve sleep quality and helps you awake refreshed and rejuvenated.

Exercise Regularly

Physical activity is one of the best things we can do to boost our immune health. Regular exercise has been shown to help increase the production of immune cells, making our bodies better equipped to fight off illness and disease. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week, whether that be through a structured workout or simply taking a brisk walk.

Eat a Healthy Diet

The food we eat can have a big impact on our immune health. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein can help support the immune system and provide the nutrients it needs to function properly. Remember that consuming processed foods and sugars can weaken our immune systems and make us more susceptible to illness and disease, so it’s good to limit your consumption of these foods.

There are many lifestyle choices we can make to help boost our immune health and protect ourselves from illness and disease. By getting enough quality sleep, exercising regularly, eating a healthy diet and staying hydrated, we can help ensure that our bodies are able to function at their best and fight off any harmful substances. So make these lifestyle choices a priority, and give your immune system the support it needs to keep you healthy and strong!