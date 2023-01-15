Fast Moving Consumer Goods is also known as FMCG. This group includes food and beverages, personal care, household and cleaning products, clothing and footwear, and tobacco or pet care products.

Those who are clear about FMCG should understand that there is always a horse race between consumer goods companies and timing in terms of preparation to accommodate future trends and changes that may occur.

Since many of these organizations operate on a global scale, it is a must for those who run them to understand the economic and demographic trends that will shape future demand and consumer spending around the world.

That’s why today, more than ever, with global uncertainty and market volatility seemingly increasing by the day, these companies need to monitor external macro factors to assess future strategies and reduce inherent risk.

FMCG: what is it?

Still not clear about FMCG? The FMCG industry involves fast-moving and active consumer goods. Thus it is in a dynamic ecosystem and offers a lot of opportunities. There are many FMCG products that you may not be aware of, for example, household goods which are usually made of plastic. Besides that, food, stationery, general electronic goods, and even magazines can also be categorized as FMCG goods.

FMCG Industry

Products that you use every day can be classified as FMCG products. If you need them in your daily activities, chances are lots of other people need them too. Food, drinks, and other consumer goods are always needed in large quantities and within a short period (regularly).

We haven’t talked about the dozens or even hundreds of new products that are introduced every month, where behind each product there is always a team of several people. Each of them has its own specifications. In other words, every FMCG product involves several people and if we count all the FMCG products circulating in people’s lives in our country, we can imagine how big the FMCG industry as a whole is.

If you feel that your opportunities in some industry niches have been thinned out, you can assure yourself that you still have more of those same opportunities in the FMCG industry. FMCG jobs are almost always available and finding them is just a matter of time and persistence.

Another great thing about the FMCG industry is that it is relatively tolerant of applicant backgrounds. This industry usually accepts graduates from various backgrounds. They need a lot of manpower and although specialist education is not neglected, in general, almost all types of educational backgrounds have almost the same opportunities. Of course, in certain positions, specialization is very important. Brands such as Coca-Cola, Unilever, Nestle, and others provide greater opportunities for everyone than non-FMCG brands.

And in closing, the rapid growth of e-commerce in the last five years has contributed positively to the increase in sales in the FMCG industry. More people have access to products previously only accessible to those living in certain countries.



