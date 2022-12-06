When the owner of Flying Fox yacht approached Espen Onio and Mark Berryman for a superyacht that has everything, no one knew how the result would turn out. The multiple-award-winning vessel is not just an amalgamation of technology and exceptional aesthetics but a symbol of how brilliant minds can marry the various aspects of luxury with the nuances of comfort, blending both perfectly. Since Flying Fox is a private yacht, chartering it is impossible. Perhaps, you can check out the yacht options available at the best yacht rental in Dubai to charter a yacht similar to the Flying Fox.

Quick facts about Flying Fox yacht

Espen Onio, a Noreweign known for his yacht designing skills, carved this modern beauty’s exterior. Collaborating with the interior designer Mark Beryymen and Onio, the naval architect company Lurssen Yachts built the Flying Fox yacht with grand facilities and excellent architectural features. It took almost 50 client meetings and various revisions to finalize the design and construction.

The Flying Fox yacht is one of the largest yachts of contemporary times. Reportedly, it is the 14th largest yacht as of now.

The yacht came up in the news when the celebrity couple Beyonce and Jay-Z owned the vessel in 2021.

The yacht can travel at the cruising speed of 15 knots and go up to the top speed of 20 knots.

The yacht galley crew prepares 246 meals a day to serve the passengers if the vessel is on full swing.

There are 54 crew members to serve 25 guests dispersed in 11 cabins – 1 Master suite accompanied by 10 VIP suites.

The gym instructors on the yacht are post military staff trained to face any adverse situations.

The hull and superstructure is made with steel and aluminum respectively.

The reason why Flying Fox yacht is a superyacht

Built to make the best use of space and the latest technology, the yacht has features that make the voyage ultra-modern.

Flying Fox comes with a lot of features to help the passengers spend their time in fun focusing on wellness. Some of the major attractions of the vessel that people on board will use are:

Helipad

Spa and beauty salon

Gym

Movie theatre

Jacuzzi

Elevators

Underwaterlights

Helipad

Another incredible feature is an 18-m D -value helipad on top of this superyacht to take in even the largest helicopter ever made. The helipad can also be converted into a dance floor for evening parties. The required installations such as DJ alcoves and power points are added to the area.

Apart from the major helipad, there is also a foredeck helipad that is slightly smaller is size to accommodate those who depart.

Spa and beauty salon

An enormous area is taken for a luxury spa with all the services one can deem the best today. From electric massagers to post facial packages, this spa is perfect for those who are health and wellness conscious. To make it better, there is a 22.5m spa pool for relaxing. A beauty salon accompanies the spa with quality services.

Gym

A world-class gym is a must for a superyacht, and Flying Fox is no different. But here, it is a little more sophisticated. Along with the Technogym kit, this superyacht gym has an open area for yoga.

Movie theatre

For cinema lovers, there is a D-box seating cinema hall with top for vibrations and motion settings.

Jacuzzi

A jacuzzi for those who need to relax after an evening blast.

Elevator

The yacht has elevators placed in various spots to access different parts easily. Elevators are rare in yachts as stairs are considered the flexible option for a yacht’s construction. The brilliance of the superyacht construction has given ample space for these to make the stay comfortable for all passengers on board.

Underwater lights

This is something that enhances the aesthetics of the vessel. The lights are placed on the lower part of the yacht touching the sea. The mesmerizing view these provide for the passenger at night cannot be bought anywhere else.

Other amenities that make Flying Fox yacht a deluxe yacht

Some of other amenities on this superyacht are the below mentioned segments

Satellite communication

Satellite Communication facilities, including a WiFi connection, is set up to give the passengers the feeling of staying updated with their personal and professional connections.

Jet skis and Sea bobs

For adventurous passengers who love fast sailing, different forms of equipment are placed on board. From top-quality jet skis to smooth sea bobs, travelers just have to choose their favorite mode of transportation.

Paddleboards and kayaks

For smooth sailing and a fun and relaxing experience, there are plenty of paddleboards and kayaks loaded on the superyacht.

Tenders

Two tenders are on board the vessel, with a leading one of a 12.5m/41’ compass Limo- perfect for families.

Flying Fox Yacht Owner

The chairman of Moscow Domodedovo Airport, Mr. Dmitry Vladimirovich Kamenshchik, owns the US$400m superyacht. According to reports, his net worth is $3.8 billion. There was a rumor that Jeff Bezos was the Flying Fox yacht owner, but this was proved to be false.

Technical specifications of Flying Fox yacht

Flying Fox yachts is known for all construction. It is built with features that makes it one of the finest working yacht. The quality of the construction, the material used, the technology involved and ideas that went into maing resulted in the strong superyacht.

Year 2019 Builder Lürssen Yachts Country Germany Port Vegesack, Bremen Hull type Mono hull yacht Hull configuration Displacement Length 136.0m Beam 22.5m Draught 5.1m Volume 9,022 GT Net tonnage 2730 Crew 54 Number of decks 4

Exploring the insides of the Flying Fox yacht

The builders have carefully chosen the components for interior design. The floor plan of the Flying Fox yacht is detailed with limestones beautifully arranged to go with the neutral theme used throughout the vessel’s insides. As the owner was a lover of mosaics, the designers have also patterns inspired by 1,700-year-old Israel Lod Mosaic to decorate lower and main deck areas. Hence, the deck plan of the Flying Fox yacht is spectacular work of art.

Another major factor that the designers have prioritized is how well the greenery can blend with the neutral theme. They have used planters along the stairs and where ever possible to add a sense of life to the construction.

Check out some Flying Fox yacht interior photos

Flying Fox yacht location

The current position of Flying Fox yacht is East Mediterranean (coordinates 36.75334 N / 28.92812 E)

Flying Fox – a yacht to look up to

The marvelous creation, with ultra-modern interior and breathtaking exterior combined with world-class facilities and immense strength, is now unavailable for charter. However, the superyacht stands unbeatable on various grounds. Flying Fox yacht is a yardstick many vessels to come have to look up to.