Prospective homebuyers in Mumbai have a plethora of options from which to select their ideal residence. The city is India’s most desired real estate investment and living location.

Today, we’ve compiled a list of the city’s most affordable and budget-friendly neighborhoods for those looking to live in Mumbai.

Kharghar

In general, Kharghar is a very reasonable and suitable place to live. Kharghar has many low-budget housing options for those who cannot afford them. Some locations with budgeted property rates in Mumbai include Valley Ship, Vastu Vihar, and Gharkul. This is a suitable option for those looking to live on rent for the short term.

If you plan to live in Kharghar, you’ll be glad to see many events in the neighbourhood during spring and summer. The neighbourhood offers a wide range of public spaces and entertainment options for people of all ages, from children to the elderly.

2. Borivali

It is evident from many real estate statistics that Borivali is the primary and most affordable residential area of Mumbai. The location is convenient for people who work close to CST since it takes only 45 minutes to get there by train.

Borivali has some of the city’s modern attractions. The area has everything from schools, colleges, and hospitals to restaurants. Borivali is quickly becoming the most affordable place to live in Mumbai due to its good social infrastructure, business hubs, and connectivity.

Borivali railway station is critical because it serves as the starting point for local and outstation trains. This makes it easier for daily travelers to commute. Notably, the area is also easily accessible via various modes of transportation, including taxis, auto-rickshaws and buses.

These factors make Borivali one of Mumbai’s most affordable neighbourhoods.

3. Goregaon

At one time, Goregaon (situated on the western line) was a residential area limited to only a few complexes on the Western line. Nonetheless, the neighbourhood has grown as developers exploit the region, leading to a boom in the area’s development.

The main reason for Goregaon’s growth is that other areas, such as the Bandra-Andheri belt, are out of reach for many people who can’t afford to live elsewhere. Because of decreasing property costs, developers are building large township projects and smaller complexes that will eventually provide high-quality housing with amenities to the middle class here in Goregaon.

4. Ghatkopar

If you are looking for a studio, 1bhk, or 2bhk apartment to rent, Ghatkopar is one of Mumbai’s most affordable and reasonable areas.

The residential structures in Ghatkopar are a mix of old and new, located in a quiet and peaceful area. Due to its direct access to the western suburbs, the Andheri-Ghatkopar metro area is strategically important. As a result of its high-speed connectivity, commute times have now dropped from 70 to 20 minutes.

The area is easily accessible from the south and north due to its proximity to the eastern freeway and the Sion-Panvel Expressway.

5. Vikhroli

Real estate investors consider Vikhroli for its high-quality social infrastructures, such as its banks, schools, colleges, amusement parks, and commercial enterprises. This is one of the cheapest areas of Mumbai to live in due to its easy accessibility and excellent connectivity.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Road and the Eastern Express Highway are the main roads that connect to Vikhroli. Moreover, properties in Vikhroli are equipped with swimming pools, spas, private theatres, courts, fully equipped gyms, parks, and restaurants, which are driving demand for Vikhroli residential projects.

6. Kandivali

Kandivali is a developing Mumbai neighbourhood located in North Mumbai. Kandivali, filled with entertainment and relaxation areas, is ideal for homemakers, children, and salaried professionals.

A 14km radius separates Kandivali from the international and domestic airports, making it easy to access all of Mumbai’s prime areas.

Kandivali Railway Station, built in 1907, is one of the busiest stations in Mumbai, connecting Kandivali to all of the city’s significant areas. The Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, which connects the western and central suburbs, also passes through Kandivali. This is the reason why homes in Kandivali are reasonably-priced.

7. Kurla

Kurla, the heart of Mumbai, has a population ranging from slums to upper-class segments. This rapidly developing area is easily accessible from the airport and the railway station.

Darul Uloom Mehboob-e-Subhani, Sai Baba Temple, GanpatiMandir, Holy Cross Catholic Church, and others can be found in and around Kurla. Such nearby attractions make this region an attractive, affordable and reasonable place to live in.

In a big city like Mumbai, conducting inclusive accommodation research online is critical before moving there. Or you can do this with just a few clicks; go to Clicbrics ( a real estate online platform) and find the most affordable places to live in Mumbai from the comfort of your home.