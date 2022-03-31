Business owners that have products or services offered internationally need a foreign currency business account, which enables them to get access to and get payment from international clients without stress or issues.

We’ll look at why a foreign currency business account is essential and a primer on how and where to open one.

Foreign Currency Business Account in a Nutshell

Also known as borderless accounts, borders or laws do not limit foreign currency business accounts. A foreign account enables a business to receive quickly, send, and hold money in different currencies. A foreign currency account with a bank can be a luxury for many consumers and businesses since it can be expensive, and not everyone qualifies to have it.

How much is a foreign currency business account?

A foreign currency account’s high cost comes from the international transactions sent and received by a business and the currency exchanges when you make it. Banks’ exchange rates and international transfer fees are different and can fluctuate. An international transfer can cost around 3% – 6% on fees and a receiving fee from the recipient’s bank.

However, a good banking partner that offers a foreign currency business account will be able to provide you with the best rates available, plus all the capabilities of a foreign currency account.

Reasons you need a foreign currency business account

A foreign currency account can be used for either personal or business needs. For conventional users, having a foreign currency account is beneficial when traveling as it can help them get money in the local currency of the country they’re in. It’s also useful for purchases and payment for subscriptions in other currencies.

Nevertheless, a foreign currency account is beneficial for business since it allows payments and receivables in different currencies. This includes overseas vendor payments and suppliers and receiving payments. Businesses can bill their customers in their local currency using a foreign currency account, bringing convenience to customers and leading to more sales. The account also avoids opening local bank accounts in other countries since the available currencies can be directly managed in a single bank account.

It also minimized currency risks since one can easily convert between currencies to safeguard your money. To fully take advantage of this benefit, a business must choose the right provider who will convert your money at a reasonable price, saving you from paying more on exchange rate mark-up and hidden fees.

How foreign currency business account works

This bank account type lets a business benefit from streamlined transactions, leading to a faster business process. Switching currencies is as easy as possible; however, note that not every currency is allowed in a foreign currency account. Check with your chosen provider to know more.

How to Open a foreign currency business account

Opening a foreign account is similar to any bank account; the bank will need your details, financial information, government-issued ID, or international passport. Processing can do done online or directly in a bank branch. Some banks may require you to be physically present, while others operate fully online.