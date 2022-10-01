Do you have a desire to start selling online but do not know what products to sell or struggle to find the right product in the niche you are looking for? This article is right for you.

In fact, product research can be one of the most tedious steps in setting up an eCommerce business.

If you cannot find a product, your store won’t be created. Neither will your sales campaigns and optimization efforts. All of these steps are dependent on your product.

There are many tools currently on the marketplace that will help you to quickly complete the product search. These tools differ from one another in price, functionality and usability.

We have reviewed the best product research tools on the marketplace. We hope you find this article helpful and that you can choose the right product research tool to suit your needs.

How to use free tools to find winning products

Online sellers were first to have access to winning product searches tools, which was free. They were available before paid product searching tools became popular, which will be discussed in the next chapters.

Even though finding the winning product is not easy with a free search tool, it should be noted that they still work and can be used to help you find them.

AliExpress dropshipping center

AliExpress’ dropshipping tool is an extremely powerful tool for product finding that has been used in ecommerce for many years.

This tool shows you the top AliExpress selling products for a specified time period. Information on which countries these products have been most successful in selling can also be available. This allows you the information you need to determine which countries are most saturated with your product.

The filters are extremely useful and allow you the ability to sort products according to their delivery times and prices.

Even if your research takes too much time, it can still be a useful tool for beginning product researchers.

Google Trend

Google tool is an excellent free tool that allows users to view the trend in a particular niche over time.

Google Trend will give you a graph that shows the search history for that keyword over a long span of time.

A growing curve in your niche is a good sign. This indicates that you are actively researching it and can begin to sell products from this market.

Facebook

Facebook is where most dropshipping product advertisements are posted. Even though it can take some time, you can still find winners on Facebook with good research.

First, you can scroll through Facebook’s newsfeed looking for ads to find winning products. To make Facebook believe you are in a different location, you can add certain criteria to your profile.

Facebook’s algorithms can show you ads that only target this particular city. It is highly recommended that you put a United States city into your search. The drawback to this method is that it takes time and can result in fewer ads. Facebook’s algorithm displays ads based only on the interests of each user.

You can also use this second method. This involves searching keywords that are widely used in dropshipping.

These keywords can be searched on Facebook to discover hundreds of ads. After that, you can filter the ads according to your needs.

With paid research tools, find a winning product

The top product search tools mentioned in the preceding chapter are very time-consuming and can make product research tedious. Adspy Tools is now the choice of dropshippers or e-merchants for product research.

Adspy software is a product research tool that tracks social networks and collects all the ads. Simply connect to Adspy and choose the product that you think is most suitable.

No more scrolling through endless feeds of social media updates. There are many product search options. Although they all use the same operating principle and have similar pricing, their functionality is different.

Here are some of the most effective product research tools.

Dropispy

Dropispy is the product that ranks first on our list of top product research tools. Dropispy makes it simple to find the winning product for dropshipping.

Its price is affordable to everyone. You can get all the features for 30$ per year, as opposed to 100$ with Adspy. It is an ideal tool for beginners.

Dropispy provides a large library of millions of high-potential, high-quality products. Just use the filters to filter it all to find the product that will be most popular.

Here is a step-by step tutorial on how to use Dropispy to find the best dropshipping products.

Dropispy offers the ability to “Shop spy” which allows you to analyze the shops and competitors. You can look at the stores of famous brands to get useful information about their Marketing Strategies which you could duplicate in your business.

Minea

Minea is ranked second in our list of product search tools. Minea can help you quickly find high-quality products that are suitable for dropshipping.

Its ability to search ads by countries makes it possible to identify trends in products and to sell them in other regions.

Minea is simple to use and costs less than 50$ per month. You get all the features that Minea has to offer at a very reasonable price.

Bigspy

Bigspy must be mentioned in order to include product research tools. This tool, which offers as many options as Dropispy & Minea, allows you to access a huge database that has thousands of ads across different platforms.

These include Facebook. Twitter. Instagram. Admob. Yahoo. Pinterest.

As with the previous product search tools, it is possible to filter the results by the type and store of the ad as well keywords.

For 99$ per month, you can access all the features of this platform. You will also have access 24/7 to a highly active customer service that is available to answer all of your queries.

Adspy

Adspy has been ranked as one of the best product research tools. It works the same as all other product searching tools. Adspy is able to collect ads across Facebook as well as Instagram.

Adspy cannot collect all types of ads. The app’s algorithm spies on every sponsored post on Instagram, Facebook and Instagram.

Logging into the App allows you to set filters that will display ads only for the category that matches your marketing goals. You can filter the Gender filter to show only ads that target women if you have a shop that sells exclusively women’s goods. This allows you to save time while searching.

Adspy charges 149$/month

Winner Pulse

Winner Pulse is an all-new 100% French tool that makes it easier to do product research. Winner Pulse offers a global view on each product, so you can see it all. You can view the product trend on Amazon, AliExpress or other online shopping platforms.

This is a great way to find high-potential, already-sold products.

The basic version costs 24.99EUR, and provides access to all of the tool’s libraries. Simply use filters to locate the winning product.

Conclusion

In this article we will examine the main two methods of researching winning dropshipping products: the product search method using paid tools and that using free tools.

We recommend paying to use paid tools in product research.

You will be able to access advertising libraries which will help you quickly find the winning product for as little as a few dollars.

Dropispy is an award-winning product search tool for dropshipping.