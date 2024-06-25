Final Fantasy XIV (14) has been a staple in the MMORPG scene for quite a while now but they’ve yet to throw down the towel. In fact, the popular MMO is getting a new expansion, Dawntrail, and soon, with a bunch of new content, jobs, areas to explore, and much more MMORPG goodness.

But is it all really that game-changing?

So today, we’re taking a look at the new FFXIV Dawntrail expansion to learn the hottest updates coming to the game. However, if you’re already into the MMO and need a few extra Gil, check out U7BUY to find the best deals to buy FFXIV Gil!

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail Release Date

Probably the first thing you should know is when Dawntrail actually releases. Well luckily, it’s not too far off since Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is scheduled to release on July 2nd, 2024.

So if you need to prepare and get ready for the new content, check out U7BUY’s FFXIV Shop to find new accounts, in-game items, top-ups, and more!

FF14 Dawntrail’s Highlight Reel

That said, there are quite a few new things to go over so we’ll briefly check out some of the most notable additions to the game with the FFXIV Dawntrail expansion!

Brand New Areas to Explore

The FFXIV Dawntrail expansion brings players to a brand new continent, Tural, a wondrous and diverse new world to explore! Here are some of the most prominent new areas:

● Tuliyollal: A bustling mountainside city right on the coast of Tural! It is a super scenic new city with a lovely coastal-style charm packed with a diverse population of settlers from all around Tural.

● Urqopacha: To the north, you’ll find the somber mountainous region Urqopacha, home to the petite Pelupelu and gigantic Yok Huy tribes.

● Kozama’uka: Hidden in the south, you’ll find Kozama’uka, where you’ll find a paradise of green forestry and mesmerizing waterfalls! Think Avatar, but in Final Fantasy!

There are a bunch more new areas, biomes, and even dungeons to check out so in terms of the depth of new areas, the FF14 Dawntrail expansion is looking good.

FFXIV Dawntrail Artifact Gear

Additionally, all jobs in Final Fantasy 14 are also getting unique Dawntrail Artifact Gear. The tone of the new gear skews more towards the ‘medieval’ fantasy genre, but they’re quite eye-catching and each Job’s Artifact Gear looks fantastic!

Unique New Jobs

With the Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail expansion, we’re also getting two new Jobs to play with. Here’s a rundown on each to see if either appeal to your delicate sensibilities:

● Viper: Vipers are close-range fighters that excel in quickly dispatching their foes. Equipped with dual blades in each hand that can transform into a devastating two-handed weapon. They’re more suited to delivering finishing blows so expect to play Vipers as the agile assassin archetype.

● Pictomancer: Pictomancers use a brush and palette as their weapon of choice to bring to life devastating creations to defeat enemies. Pictomancers excel as a more traditional mage archetype with instant-cast abilities and spells in their arsenal.

A Much-Needed Graphical Update

On top of all the new content, FF14 Dawntrail is also getting a makeover with the game’s first-ever major graphical update. Some of the in-game enhancements include improved texture & shadow resolutions and fine-tuned material qualities in the game’s environment and characters!

There’s a lot more to enjoy and see in the new FFXIV Dawntrail expansion and we’ve just checked out the surface. But even with what we’ve seen so far, for loyal FFXIV players, Dawntrail is shaping up to be a jaw-dropping new adventure to dive into!