Those who have reached this milestone in life know all too well that the physical body can start to undergo a whole host of changes in middle age. And some of these changes can include a decline in energy and stamina. Before detailing to what extent this is the case, we should understand first that there is a difference between energy and stamina. The long and short of it is energy refers to the strength required to perform a given task. Meanwhile, stamina, also known as endurance, refers to how long one can keep doing that given task before becoming tired.

For example, energy enables a boxer to start boxing in the first round of a fight. Stamina, however, determines how many rounds of boxing that same boxer can endure before finding themselves unable to lift their arms, curl their fists, or throw a punch. That said, low energy and low stamina often go hand-in-hand, and the combination often stems from a vitamin deficiency, a lack of sleep, or aging. However, hormonal imbalances, underlying diseases, and many other things can have the same effect.

Where It Comes From: How the Body Produces Energy

When it comes to how the body produces energy, the body naturally converts nutrients in the foods we consume into energy. And it does so by breaking down food in the stomach into smaller components, a process known as digestion. That said, some of the foods are a better source of energy than others. According to a study published by Harvard Health Publishing, foods that contain the following nutrients are ideal for energizing the body:

Carbohydrates



Proteins



Fats

Of the three nutrients the body uses for energy, carbohydrates are the most important. After the body breaks down and absorbs nutrients, the next step is metabolism. During this process, cells in the body begin working on converting those same nutrients into energy that helps us to go about our day-to-day lives.

Why Do We Feel Fatigued?

Now that we are more up to speed on how the body produces energy, let’s turn our attention to the things that cause us to experience fatigue. One of the biggest culprits is not getting enough sleep, which can impact hormone levels and metabolism. Studies show that the following hormonal imbalances can stem from not getting a minimum of 7 to 9 hours of deep, restorative sleep each night:

Low human growth hormone (HGH) levels



Low estrogen levels



High cortisol levels

Being sleep-deprived can increase the likelihood of suffering from any one of these hormonal imbalances. When this happens, low energy and stamina are usually not too far behind. The same is true when it comes to poor metabolism as well. And this is backed by a study published by the National Institutes of Health. In the study, researchers noted that a lack of sleep decreases leptin levels and increases ghrelin levels in the bloodstream. These two hormones, which are involved in the metabolism process, help regulate hunger and overall body composition. When metabolism doesn’t occur as it should, most people will consume more food to combat feeling chronically hungry, which gives way to weight gain.

Carrying around even just a few extra pounds is enough to set the stage for chronic fatigue as it forces the body to work that much harder to perform everyday tasks. Aside from hormonal imbalances, poor metabolism, and not getting enough sleep, aging can also zap energy and stamina. In fact, it is not uncommon for men and women in their 40s to 60s to experience chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Healthy and Natural Ways to Improve Stamina

While many things can cause low energy and stamina, there are also quite a few things that men and women can do to boost energy and stamina naturally. Some of the more notable ones, according to many physicians, dieticians, and nutritionists, include the following:

Regular exercise – Whether running, walking, or playing an actual sport, exercise in any form is a great way to keep energy and stamina levels high. Further, engaging in physical activity of some kind for as little as 75 minutes per week can improve heart health, joint health, and much more. Doing so can also combat mood disorders, such as depression, which are sometimes responsible for fatigability, otherwise known as fatigue, in adults. On a side note, it is a good idea to drink plenty of water while exercising to remain hydrated.

Sleep – As important as exercise is when it comes to energy and overall good health, allowing the body time to rest is equally critical. And this is where getting enough sleep each night comes into the picture. According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults should strive for 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night. The reasons for this amount of sleep are many. Firstly, it all but eliminates daytime fatigue.

Second, the endocrine system produces a large percentage of the human growth hormones (HGH) that the body needs when individuals are asleep. For reference, HGH plays a critical role in many bodily functions, and converting food to energy is no exception in this regard. If you struggle with HGHD and seeck for treatment to stimulate HGH secretion you should get a professional consultation and testing. If you already have a legal prescription and looking for the best place to buy Sermorelin or some other commonly prescribed Growth hormone brand, dive in to get more details.

Diet – Along with regular exercise and getting ample sleep, consuming more nutrient-dense and fewer processed foods is another great way to boost energy and stamina. Some of these foods include the following:

Fatty fish



Brown rice



Quinoa

Oatmeal



Lentils and beans



Lean meats



Nuts



Fruits and green vegetables

Meditation – Taking just a few minutes to meditate each day can help quiet the mind. More than that, it can combat feelings of stress. For those not already in the know, too much chronic stress can trigger mental illness and physical health problems, including low energy and stamina. When combined with healthy eating, regular exercise, and getting plenty of sleep, meditation dials down stress and often leads to better emotional health.

Things to Avoid In the Name of Maintaining Energy and Stamina

Some of the best ways to keep energy and stamina levels as high as possible for as long as possible include limiting one’s consumption of processed foods and leading a sedentary lifestyle. But it does not stop there as not smoking, limiting alcohol consumption, and avoiding hormonal imbalances if at all possible can help in this regard as well.

Mindset, Regimen, and Discipline: Final Thoughts on Overcoming Fatigability

In summary, a plurality of things can play a role in not feeling energized or lacking stamina, from not getting enough sleep to eating the wrong foods and everything in between. That said, making a few positive lifestyle changes, along with having the right mindset, which means being disciplined and committed, can go a long way toward boosting energy and stamina naturally. If all else fails, HRT and other medical treatments are worth considering.