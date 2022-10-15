FAQs about used Honda City: How much do they cost? What are the pros and cons? Should you buy them? The answers are in this post; let’s click on it now!

Introduction

Honda City is one of the few cars that offer both a 4-seater sedan and a 5-seater hatchback in the Philippines. The price of the 2022 version ranges from ₱848,000 – 1,078,000, with four variants 1.5 S CVT or MT, V MT, and RS CVT.

Meanwhile, pre-owned versions are still sought after in the market thanks to the core value it brings. This article will answer FAQs about used Honda City with the price they are being offered for your reference. Therefore, do not miss it!

About Honda City

Used Honda City has a compact, sturdy appearance

After being launched in 1981, the first-generation hatchback was exclusively sold by the Japanese company for the European and Australian markets, then returned to focus on developing in Asia and expanding into the Latin American market. Therefore, it was not until the 3rd generation (1996) that this model landed in the Philippines market.

At first glance, it resembles the Civic and Accord but is accentuated by the radiator grille and large LED headlights. The interior is spacious, high-class, and mainly uses black as the main color. Safety features, technology, and engines are regularly updated and optimized.

Sales from 2021 for the Sedan are 3,957 units and 392 units for the hatchback. And not only new versions, but old ones are also equally sought after in this market from model years 2006.

FAQs About Used Honda City

Is It Worth Buying A Pre-owned Car?

Yes. Despite many improvements, this model still retains the prerequisite highlights over the versions, and you can consider such as:

Sporty, powerful, and attractive exterior

Spacious and comfortable interior

High fuel economy of about 10 – 12km/l

Low maintenance costs, with many convenient maintenance locations for customers

Easy-to-find genuine parts and you can sell even second-hand parts at high prices

The price is quite reasonable compared to the same segment

How Much Is The Price Of A Second-hand Honda City?

The pre-owned version is priced as low as 2006, with ₱175,000 and 103,000 km mileage. The highest price in the top list is about ₱728,000 with a mileage of 17,000 km for the 2019 1.5L VX Navi VTEC AT version. You can also refer to the price of second-hand cars following year models in the table below:

Used Honda City Years Price Range (₱) 2020 638,000 – 678,000 2019 600,000 – 728,000 2018 548,000 – 648,000 2017 490,000 – 658,000 2016 498,000 – 578,000 2014 430,000 – 500,000 2013 360,000 – 428,000 2012 310,000 – 349,000 2011 From 220,000 2010 320,000 – 388,000

What Pros And Cons When You Buy A Used Honda City?

The interior inside Honda City 2020 is spacious with luxurious black

Pros Cons Easy to controlGood performance and high fuel economySpare parts are always availableThe interior space, including legroom and headroom, is spaciousAffordable priceParts are durable and do not require much maintenance Low ground clearance, not suitable for rough terrainPoor traction, only driven on metropolis or highway roads, and limited movement when the road is slipperyLack of comfortable features compared to competitors in the same segment

Conclusion

The core value of this line, from its powerful design, spacious interior, and fuel-efficient engine, has always been well preserved through many model years. The prices of used cars also range from PHP 175,000 to PHP 728,000 from 2006 – 2020 and depend on many factors such as mileage.

After all, the article is a consideration after answering all FAQs about used Honda City, which you may compare with your demands and budget before making a purchase!

