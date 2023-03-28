Are you a fan of heart-melting romance stories that will leave you feeling all the feels? Look no further than this list of the top romance books 2023. From steamy sports romances to sweet and swoon-worthy love stories, these books will surely make you fall head over heels.

The Baller by Vi Keeland

First on our list is The Baller by Vi Keeland. This steamy sports romance follows Delilah Maddox, a sports journalist who finds herself falling for the hot-shot quarterback Brody Easton. As they navigate the ups and downs of their intense attraction, Delilah must also grapple with Brody's player reputation and the media scrutiny that comes with it. With plenty of steamy scenes and heartwarming moments, The Baller is a must-read for fans of the genre.

Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren

Next up is Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren. This emotional love story follows Macy and Elliot, childhood friends who reconnect as adults and rediscover the depth of their feelings for each other. As they navigate the challenges of past trauma and present-day responsibilities, Macy and Elliot must decide if they’re willing to risk everything for a chance at true love. Love and Other Words stand out in the genre with beautiful writing and a captivating story.

The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

If you’re in the mood for a steamy enemies-to-lovers romance, The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas is the book for you. When Julia is tasked with infiltrating a Spanish cartel to gather information, she never expects to fall for the handsome and dangerous leader, Aarón. As their attraction heats up, Julia must navigate her conflicting feelings and the dangerous world of the cartel. The Spanish Love Deception is a thrilling read with plenty of tension and steamy scenes.

The Hating Game by Sally Thorne

The Hating Game by Sally Thorne is a workplace romance that is hilarious and steamy. Lucy Hutton and Joshua Templeman are executive assistants to co-CEOs of a publishing company. They’re also bitter rivals who spend their days playing games and trying to one-up each other. But when they’re forced to work together on a big project, they see each other in a new light. The book is a great choice for a passionate and captivating read.

The Duke and I by Julia Quinn

The Duke and I by Julia Quinn is a classic historical romance that inspired the hit Netflix series Bridgerton. Daphne Bridgerton is the eldest daughter of a wealthy family, but she's struggling to find a suitable husband. When she meets the handsome and eligible Duke of Hastings, she thinks she's found her match. But can Daphne convince the Duke to overlook his commitment to bachelorhood and marry her instead?

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid is a captivating tale of love, fame, and secrets. Evelyn Hugo is a Hollywood icon who’s decided to tell her life story to an unknown journalist named Monique Grant. As Evelyn recounts her rise to fame and seven marriages, Monique begins to uncover the truth behind Evelyn’s glamorous facade. The story is a delightful and heartwarming romance that will satisfy you.

The Marriage Code by Brooke Burroughs

In this romantic comedy, a computer programmer and a matchmaker team up to create the perfect algorithm for love. But when their feelings get in the way, they must figure out if love can be calculated. With plenty of witty banter and a fun premise, The Marriage Code is a lighthearted and enjoyable read. The story will also stay in your mind for a long time, and you will also love the entire reading experience.

The Last Letter by Rebecca Yarros

When a soldier is killed in action, his wife must pick up the pieces and learn to move on. But when she discovers a letter he left behind, she is forced to confront her feelings and make a difficult choice. With a poignant and heartfelt story, The Last Letter is a touching and emotional romance that will tug at your heartstrings.

A Sweet Mess by Jayci Lee

When a celebrity chef and a food critic find themselves falling for each other, they must navigate the ups and downs of their relationship while also dealing with their struggles. With a charming setting and plenty of delicious food descriptions, A Sweet Mess is an exceptional read for people looking for a good dose of romance.

The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

This is a charming and witty romance novel about a scientist named Olive who enlists the help of her friend, an attractive and charismatic actor named Adam, to fake a relationship for the sake of her research. As they spend more time together, they realize their feelings may be more than an experiment. If you are looking for a light read that would fill your heart with joy, this book is perfect for you.

These are just some of the top romance books of 2023 that have captured the hearts of readers and critics alike. Each book explores different aspects of love and relationships and offers a unique and captivating story that will leave readers feeling inspired and uplifted.