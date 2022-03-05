Facebook has had a newsworthy time in recent months. We know that Mark Zuckerberg’s business plan or future plans were to actually create a multiverse. So many stated that this was nothing but a PR stunt to divert attention from the bad press that Facebook has been receiving from all corners of society. But with so many other companies like Microsoft also jumping on the bandwagon of creating their own multiverse, there is no doubt that what was once regarded as emerging technologies like virtual reality and augmented reality are going to be the main theme in future.

According to current reports there will be a certain feature in the multiverse where people can choose their own reality. This will only be a hit at democracy since you can choose whatever narrative that you want to believe. With Facebook and Google creating their own hardware with haptic touch and other sensory gimmicks you will be able to touch products and even people in this multiverse. When it comes to mobile development there is the need to take into consideration different opportunities.

In an era where there is so much contention and diversion in addition to concerns with regard to data privacy and data harvesting, there needs to be an authentic and ethical belief in creating the right apps that will benefit society as a whole. Augmented reality and virtual reality will work in tandem with artificial intelligence and machine learning to offer an intuitive and seamless experience. Mobile application development will be a supplement to such technologies. The current narrative may be with regard to smartphones and how they have become integral devices in our lives but it is these devices that are transitioning into wearables.

With regard to the whole aspect of Facebook being unethical when it creates personalized realities there is the issue that you are choosing realities that are not actually real. For example, imagine walking on the road and coming across an abortion centre if you are a conservative; you can block this out of your artificial reality feed. Of course, there are a lot of positives as well, for instance, you can live in an artificial reality that is straight out of Jumanji. Either way from a business perspective, which is relevant to marketers and advertisers, the string that connects both the consumer and a product will be a well-rounded application.

All major corporations (Microsoft and Facebook along with Google) will be offering subsequent tools and devices in order to access their different realities. At present, these tools have faced a lot of practical issues that ensure that they cannot be useful and accessible. Moreover, the cost of such tools like the Hololens have proved to be quite expensive, and also impractical in the real world. The reason for this is that these contraptions are heavy and not user friendly. That said continuous improvements and consistent iterations of these products will ensure that they will have a mass-market appeal.