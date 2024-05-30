Singapore is a thriving city with futuristic buildings reminiscent of those seen in science fiction movies and contemporary skyscrapers. Beyond its breathtaking art galleries, top-notch dining establishments, and extravagant tourist attractions, the city is also home to hidden jewels and treasures that are not easily found. With everything from well-known sites to undiscovered gems, there is something to delight everyone.

Top Attractions and Hidden Gems of Singapore:

Top Attractions and Hidden Gems of Singapore:

Seng Chew Quarry

A reminder of Singapore’s mining era, Seng Chew Quarry in Bukit Gombak is rumoured to have miraculous water. It is mainly undeveloped and can be dangerous, even though it is not entirely off-limits. Seng Chew is only a short stroll away if you follow the drain. Although the pathways are muddy and should be carefully navigated to avoid insects, the views make the trip worthwhile.

2. Clementi Forest

Explore the unspoiled Clementi Forest, which is ten minutes from the old Bukit Timah Railway Station. However, be ready to stray from the path. Trample through dense foliage to find abandoned rail lines that go to the neighbouring Maju Forest, or hike through muddy roads and trails to observe an expansive valley. Expert advice: wear appropriate hiking shoes to handle the knee-length grass and muddy terrain.

3. Seletar Fishing Village

From the outside, this secret spot in Seletar can seem like just another dilapidated, abandoned village. Nearby are Seletar Airport, Yishun Dam, and the popular cycling destination Rower’s Bay Park. There are also kampong huts and a wooden jetty named Jenal Jetty that are still in use by local fishermen. The public needs access to the ‘village’ area or Jenal Jetty. Still, those who are interested in learning more can book private trips to have a closer look at the fishing community and its everyday operations.

4. Kampong Lorong Buangkok

Located in the Seletar neighbourhood, Kampong Lorong Buangkok is the last village on Singapore’s mainland. Its future is still being determined because of its vulnerable location in the middle of recent developments. Take a stroll through the tiny village to experience a simpler era in Singaporean history. Naturally, show respect; these are, after all, people’s homes. Please ask the landlord for permission in advance if you want to visit the kampong.

5. German Girl Shrine

Make a side trip to the German Girl Shrine while you’re touring Pulau Ubin. Follow the signs to the Ketam Mountain Bike Park and take the left fork to go to the yellow home next to the Assam tree, which is located in the open region southwest of the island. At this now-Taoist shrine, the German coffee plantation manager’s daughter, a Roman Catholic, is honoured. The German child, who has assumed the role of a divinity, receives gifts and candies from devotees who travel as far as Thailand because of the Barbie doll figurine in the case.

6. Hampstead Wetlands Park

Adjacent to the busy brunch crowd at Seletar Aerospace’s The Oval is the serene Hampstead Wetlands Park. Even though it’s a tiny green space amidst the primarily industrial neighbourhood, the formerly marshy area has been beautifully landscaped to resemble a verdant English garden with a pond replete with lily pads. Even with observation platforms and rails to prevent falls, the region is less ‘polished ‘than other parks and has managed to keep its rustic charm. You can go on a little trail loop that passes by the water’s edge and through the woodland. The location can readily be explored in less than 30 minutes, but maintain quiet—it’s a favourite hangout for everyone.

7. Marsiling WWII Tunnel & Naval Base

History enthusiasts will enjoy this one: the British constructed this military tunnel beneath the dense marsh between Admiralty Road West and Marsiling Crescent to serve as a storage facility for oil supplies for the British Royal Air Force. Following Singapore’s independence in 1965, it was abandoned. You should prepare for hefty lifting if you intend to explore the underground tube. The bunker is very dark, so make sure you switch on your headlight before crawling through.

Conclusion:

