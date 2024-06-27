Your Kia Soul subcompact crossover might require engine repairs or a new engine for optimal performance at higher mileage. Find out more about stock engine builds across three generations of this model and where to get original equipment manufacturer or aftermarket engine parts for your vehicle.

Balanced Performance With 2.0-liter Inline-4 Engine

Since 2008, the Kia Soul has come with a wide range of stock engines. The first generation from 2008 through 2013 included a 1.6-liter Gamma MPI or GDi engine, 2.0-liter Beta II or Nu MPi engine or 1.6-liter U CRDi or U2 CRDi engine. The second generation manufactured from 2013 until 2019 included several configurations of 1.6-liter Gamma II or 2.0-liter Nu MPi or GDi engines. Since 2019, the third generation of the Soul features options for a 1.6-liter Gamma II MPi or T-GDi engine or a 2.0-liter Nu MPI engine.

Many drivers of this vehicle make and model prefer a 2.0-liter, inline-4 engine for balanced performance. This Kia Soul engine build strikes a good balance between performance and efficient fuel consumption. You can compare the specifications of replacement engines online or at the closest auto parts store.

Driving Dynamics To Be Aware of When Choosing Your Engine Type

The power of a Kia Soul depends on the engine build. Fuel consumption can also vary based on your driving habits. You should be aware of several driving dynamics, such as acceleration rates, speed, city versus highway miles and air conditioning usage, when choosing an engine.

If you are considering buying and installing a replacement engine, you might want to choose an upgraded model that matches your priorities. Engines with a larger volume are generally more powerful. On the other hand, smaller engines get more miles per gallon.

Frequently Reported Engine Issues for Kia Soul Models

Faulty piston oil rings are one of the most common reasons that you might see a check engine light in a late model Kia Soul. Kia recalled 2020 and 2021 year models to fix this problem, which could otherwise lead to oil leaks, engine damage and stalling.

Previous model years are also prone to engine failure. Stock engines in 2016 year models are prone to blow around 90,000 miles. Preceding model years often experience engine failure after 80,000 miles. Some drivers also report engine noises and malfunctioning oil pumps.

Parts for Repairing or Replacing an Engine

You can shop a full selection of Kia Soul replacement engines at an auto parts store location or online. Skilled sales associates can help you find parts that fit your car. You should decide whether the time and effort required to repair, rebuild or replace an engine is worthwhile to prolong the operating life of your vehicle.

Depending on the current status of your Kia Soul, you might prefer to fix or replace the engine. You should factor in the cost of parts in addition to the necessary expertise. You can find engines and parts to fit any Soul year model or submodel online or at an auto parts store near you.