Explainer videos are a great marketing tool, and if you incorporate them into your existing marketing strategy, they could have a significant impact on the promotion of your products or services.

As you need to carefully manage campaigns, it can be a challenge to select the right content with which to hook your audience. Therefore, it’s essential that you go with the best content strategy to land potential customers.

Explainer videos, in this case, are great at helping your business achieve its goals. The video enables you to present useful information at the same time as entertaining, allowing viewers to enjoy your message.

What an Explainer Video Is

An explainer video is a piece of content that’s highly compelling, and showcases a company’s values through clear narration and engaging stories. The short video often includes live action or animation to narrate the information presented. They’re great for providing complex information, as they can break it down easily into bite-sized messages.

A company can use this style when a non-serious or younger approach is needed. Live action, on the other hand, is useful for when you wish to humanise your brand publicly. Sometimes, 3D characters won’t effectively address your message, especially when you need to show how your tangible products appear in real life.

Business Benefits of an Explainer Video

There are a number of significant advantages that explainer videos can offer to your online campaign. Here are three of the biggest benefits.

Boosting Brand Awareness

Online users have a preference for video content when seeking out and consuming information. YouTube being the second-largest search engine worldwide supports this. Why video has become among the most popular formats it that it explains things quickly through a visual medium. So it’s easier for viewers to understand the message without having to spend hours reading a long article. An explainer video is a great way of expanding your reach and increasing your brand awareness.

Improving SEO Rankings

Explainer videos can help with search engine rankings too. An explainer video on your site allows for Google Crawlers to find content that matches a user’s keywords. Your site visits will also be longer when you provide a fast and easy explanation with video. The explanation video acts as a resource that a visitor to your site finds useful, causing them to have a reason to make note of it for future reference, share it with others, or discuss with friends and family.

Explainer videos are great at introducing you and your business in an engaging way. As videos are enjoyable to digest, viewers tend to spend more time on sites that include video content.

Generating More Traffic



When you rank at the top of the search engine results, you increase your chances of getting more traffic. You can help this further by uploading your videos to YouTube, as that also helps to improve your SEO rankings. This is because Google embeds YouTube videos in its search results, so yours can appear when the right keyword has been entered.

Conclusion

Explainer videos are great for attracting attention. Their engaging scenarios allow viewers to develop an interest in your products or services. The best way to produce one is to work with an explainer video production company. By incorporating a professional explainer video into your marketing strategy, you can both increase conversion rates and gain a new audience.