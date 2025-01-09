Green Buildings, Renewable Energy, and Parktown Residence Capitaland: The URA Master Plan is dedicated to promoting sustainability through the adoption of green building designs and the integration of renewable energy sources in new developments. As a result, Parktown Residence Capitaland will naturally become a shining example of eco-friendly and energy-efficient living.

Additionally, the plan promotes a diverse mix of residential, commercial, and recreational areas to create a vibrant and livable environment for residents. These developments will enhance the overall appeal and value of Parktown Residence in the long term.

One of the most notable retail highlights of Parktown Residence Capitaland is the FairPrice Finest supermarket. This modern and well-stocked supermarket provides residents with a convenient place to do their grocery shopping. The store offers a wide range of fresh produce, household items, and everyday essentials – perfect for the busy urbanites living in Parktown Residence Capitaland.

But the retail and lifestyle offerings at Parktown Residence Capitaland are not limited to just physical stores. The development also offers a variety of digital services that make life easier for its residents. These include online grocery and food delivery services, making it even more convenient for residents to get their essentials without leaving the comfort of their homes.

But the shopping experience at Parktown Residence Capitaland doesn’t just stop at the Tampines Retail Park. The development also offers a range of retail and dining options within its own premises. From a supermarket to a fitness centre, residents of Parktown Residence Capitaland can conveniently access these facilities without having to leave the building.

Furthermore, living at Parktown Residence Capitaland means having access to a vibrant and diverse community. The Tampines district is known for its lively atmosphere and strong community spirit. Residents can be a part of various community events and activities, making it an even more enriching living experience.

Retail therapy has long been known as a form of stress relief and a popular pastime for many. And what better place to indulge in this activity than at Parktown Residence Capitaland located in the bustling Tampines district? This vibrant and dynamic neighbourhood is home to one of Singapore’s largest and busiest shopping malls, making it every shopper’s paradise.

For those looking to stay active and fit, Parktown Residence Capitaland also houses a fitness centre managed by Fitness First. The well-equipped gym boasts of a variety of equipment and fitness classes, catering to all levels of fitness. Residents can also sign up for personal training sessions with certified trainers for a more tailored workout experience.

Tampines boasts a wealth of retail therapy options, and Parktown Residence goes above and beyond by offering a comprehensive shopping and dining experience at its integrated retail podium. With a wide range of stores, eateries, and essential services, all within easy reach via elevator, residents can easily access their daily needs. Moreover, Tampines Mall and Century Square provide an extensive selection of popular brands, dining choices, and entertainment options, while Our Tampines Hub, the largest integrated community and lifestyle hub in Singapore, features state-of-the-art sports facilities, a library, and a prestigious performing arts theater.

In addition to its vast and diverse retail options, Parktown Residence Capitaland also boasts of its strategic location. Tampines is well-connected to various parts of the island with multiple MRT lines and major expressways. This makes it easy for residents to travel to other parts of Singapore and explore even more retail and dining options.

Aside from the retail and lifestyle options, Parktown Residence Capitaland also offers a refreshing outdoor experience with its beautifully landscaped gardens and green spaces. Residents can take a stroll around the development and enjoy the tranquillity of nature amidst the bustling city. The development also has a rooftop garden, where residents can relax and take in stunning views of the surrounding area.

One of the main highlights of Parktown Residence Capitaland is its close proximity to Tampines Mall, Tampines 1, and Century Square – three interconnected malls that make up the Tampines Retail Park. With over 300 retail and dining options combined, these malls cater to every shopper’s needs and preferences. From luxury fashion brands to budget-friendly stores, there is something for everyone at the Tampines Retail Park.

The Tampines district has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, evolving from a sleepy residential area to a bustling hub filled with modern amenities and facilities. One of the key developments that have contributed to this transformation is Parktown Residence Capitaland. This integrated development boasts of not just residential units, but also a plethora of retail and lifestyle options.

Shoppers can spend hours exploring the various levels of these malls, which are interconnected by underground walkways for easy navigation. The mall’s layout is designed in a way that makes it easy for shoppers to browse through the stores and find what they are looking for. The malls are also equipped with spacious and well-maintained rest areas, perfect for taking a break and recharging before continuing on with the shopping spree.