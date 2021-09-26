Exness is the best-regulated forex broker that offers an instant Up to your online transaction with more exciting opportunities. So, feel free to trade through Exness as it comparatively offers highly secured services at reasonable prices. Nothing more strategic than having an Exness account.

If you are going to take your hard-earned money into reliable hands, then stay tuned with us. Because in this article, we are going to provide an Exness Sign-up step by step guide 2021.

Exness Sign up step by step guide 2021

At the start, it seemed overwhelming to deposit Exness. But we make the easiest guide to provide you with precise but worthy information. So, without wasting more time. Let’s get straight into it.

Step 1: complete the registration process for a trading account

It’s quite easy to get registered with an Exness trading account. All you need is an ID, credit card, and proof of address. If you have these things, then you’ll be registered within no time. So, make sure to have the above things make a transaction through a highly regulated broker.

Your selected account type will be based upon your deposit. Through My Account, you’ll be able to know about the deposit payment of each account type. Some accounts allow you a minimum deposit of more than $10. So choose the account type accordingly.

Step 2: Prove your identity.

Just like many other platforms like Amazon and bank accounts, you need to prove your identity to get global access to the market. In the same way, you’ll prove who you are before starting transactions globally. Exness doesn’t compromise with the security and demand for valid and clear data. So, before starting to sign up, make sure you have the following things.

Valid email address and phone number from your residential country

An ID card that your government will issue with clear and visible photographs and signature

Valid proof of Residence that reliable and independent resources must issue

If you feel fear before venturing into an existing financial account, create a demo account with Exness to have significant knowledge.

Step 3: Get access to the market.

The majority of traders deploy award-winning MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 marketing platforms. Follow the steps below to get sign up with these top-notch platforms.

In My Account, a gear cog option will pop-up

A password will be provided into a received email

Go back to My Account and tab over gear cog again

Get sign-up with your desired Web Terminal

If you’d have to sign up with both MT4 and MT5, you’ll need to get two separate accounts. Because you can’t get access to the MT5 platform with the login to account MT4. And the same you can’t get sign up to MT4 with an existing account that is logged in with MT5.

Step 4: Select a currency pair.

Now it’s time to select a currency pair for trading. The top currency pair on the top currency pair must have an open chart. Right now, tap on the chart and choose a “close” option.

Choosing a good currency pair must require some research. But for the first time, any pair can be efficient.

From the pop-up list, drag a currency pair at the left side of the Trading Terminal.

Drop this pair in the middle

Now you’ll be able to see the price line for certain currency pair

Let’s suppose you have opened EURUSD, and the chart shows an upward trend. It means his currency pair is rising. But don’t forget

“What goes up, must go down.” Your goal is to wait for the moment when prices are going to reserve or swing. If you see, prices are going to rise on the board, then buy. If it seems that prices are about to go downward, then sell.

Step 5: Get ready to trade.

There are plenty of ways to open your trade with Exness. It’s recommended to double-check your current pair from the list.

Choose your trade type, and buy and sell options are provided on the left side of the currency chart.

Now it’s time to enter the trading volume. It highly depends upon your account type. You can access the lot size (trading volume) through the currency chart. Moreover, it also depends upon how confident you are about your forecast direction.

It’s done! Now you are completely ready to trade with Exness. Come on, follow the above step-by-step guide and get numerous pleasant opportunities with Exness as It’s a great time to boost your trading.

FAQ’S

Q. How to create a demo account with Exness?

Suppose you want to create a demo account with Exness to get more knowledge and to be confident. So follow a short bit-by-bit guide. And create a demo account right now.

Log in to your My Account Area Tap over Open New Account Click over the Demo account, and a list will be provided of count types that demo accounts are offered. The next step is to select a trading platform form. Also, select currency pairs, trading passwords, and many more.

Congrats! Now you have your demo account. And you have practiced before going through the actual process.

Q. What happens when I don’t verify my account?

Exness is a highly secured platform, and most expert traders deploy this regulated platform to proceed with transitions. So, it’s highly crucial to verify your account. If you don’t provide your verification data, you can’t get access to basic functions. So, upload your all-required documents as soon as possible to make sure that an account holder is a genuine person.

Q. Can I change the account currency type?

No, once you have chosen your account currency while the account signs up process, you can’t be able to change it. If you’d have to change, create another account through your existing My Account Area. But the exciting thing is that you don’t need to get re-registered with Exness; creating a new account through My Account Area will be enough to set up a new currency type.