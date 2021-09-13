Not every forex trader brokerage is perfect. There are hundreds of them, and selecting a reliable broker for investment means you would prefer the one with minimum disadvantages. When searching for a reliable brokerage, one should remember that it is not about learning about every aspect of a brokerage but about choosing the best forex trading broker. Some people assume that if they know, every detail will be enough.

If you ask a wise investor, he will urge you to first make a shortlist of the best forex brokers available and then choose the one that offers the minimum cons and maximum pros. We do not about you, but here we will give you a short review and analysis of the famous Exness brokerage firm.

It is not the ordinary review that will only highlight the goods, but the bad as well, and this is pretty much what you call a review. So let us get started. Before we start the Exness review, you need to understand the origin of the brokerage firm so that you can easily guess if to trust them or not.

Exness; serving for more than a decade now

Even though we did not want to sound like we are convincing you, but it is a fact. Exness, is there since 2008, probably, and till now, it has groomed itself quite a lot. It has two main offices in Seychelles, operated and regulated by more than three regulatory authorities.

Pros: potential reasons why someone should choose Exness

Now, let us jump right to the convincing points.

Anyone can invest

If you are a teenager, who has just started earning, you might hear that only elders who have a huge chunk of money can invest in forex trade. Well, tell them that you have found Exness. At Exness, you do not have to save a massive amount to start forex trading. Exness moves with a philosophy of equal opportunities. You can invest only $10. Who does not have $10 to invest in various equities, commodities, and currencies? With its minimum deposit, it enables every human soul to start forex trading quite easily.

Complete guidance and support

The Exness broker is a global one, providing an opportunity to all. Therefore, they have an amazing customer care service that is ready to guide you in 13 different languages. Regardless of your locality, you can easily ask some of the toughest yet crucial questions regarding forex trade. #they offer 24/7 customer care, and that too through the easiest platforms. Unlike the average forex brokerage firm, Exness will contact its clients through WhatsApp.

Regulated

You do not have to worry about their policies, as the best forex regulation authorities are looking after it. Currently, it is being regulated by five regulatory authorities. This variance provides an opportunity to the investors that they can invest by following different policies regardless of their location.

The following are some reliable regulatory authorities monitoring Exness.

FCA (financial conduct authority)

Cyprus securities and Exchange Commission.

FSCA south Africa.

SFSA (Seychelles)

FSC (Mauritius)

Thus, it is quite clear that you do not have to worry about the regulations at all. The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission is one of the famous Forex regulatory authorities ever since, and many forex investors consider it the most reliable one.

Variety of tradable products

The lesser tradable products are, the greater the risk will be. What would you do if you only get to buy a few products to sell from a wholesale market? Will it be your fault? It is to the extent that you did not choose a bigger market.

With Exness brokerage firm, you will not face any such issues as it offers a wide variety of tradable products. At Exness, you will get the following tradable products.

107 pairs of currencies.

Seven cryptocurrencies.

Twelve commodities.

40 equities.

Index CFDs.

Easy account opening

Anyone can open an account. You do not have to get into several steps; it is simply like opening an account on Gmail or Facebook. However, for the second step, when you will have to book as an investor, you will need to share the state-issued trader number and the proof of your residence. It is not very difficult if you have a trader’s license.

Versatile trading platform

Exness offers both the MT4 and MT5 trading platforms. These are perfect for all kinds of devices and trading firms. You do not have to think much.

Cons; the dark side.

Limited range of stocks

As far as the stocks are concerned, so Exness is not very adept at it. You might not get to trade in a wide range of stocks. It can be a red flag for the bigger investors.

Conclusion

Exness has been one of the finest and reliable brokers for many, but it has a few cons just like all forex brokers. For a better and safe decision, one should consider them.

