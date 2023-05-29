What should you know about solar system panels?

A solar panel is a device that converts sunlight into electricity with the use of photovoltaic cells. These panels are characteristically made of silicon-based materials and produce electricity through the photovoltaic effect. these panels are an environmentally friendly and renewable energy source that can drop the dependence on fossil fuels. They need sunlight to generate electricity, making them perfect for regions having plentiful sunlight. Moreover, these panels have varying efficiency levels, and you may have to spend much on their installation, but they provide long-term energy savings.

Are there any perks of solar system panels?

Solar type of panels offers numerous benefits to you. They harness renewable types of energy from sunlight, dropping the dependence on fossil fuels and combating climate change. By producing electricity, they can massively lower or remove electricity bills, resulting in long-term cost savings. Solar energy is absolutely clean and environmentally friendly, having zero greenhouse gas emissions. Solar system panels increase property value and offer energy independence, enabling homeowners and businesses to produce their own electricity. With a long lifespan and even low maintenance requirements, these panels provide a reliable and sustainable energy solution. Additionally, it is also true that these panels create job opportunities and permit remote power generation in off-grid places.

Why should you pick only Mono Perc solar panels?

Though it is critical that you consider various factors when purchasing solar system panels, there are many reasons why you might want to go for Monocrystalline (Mono PERC) solar panels. Mono PERC panels possess higher efficiency compared to other types, meaning they can produce more electricity from the same sum of sunlight. They even perform well in high temperatures and low-light conditions. similarly, Mono PERC panels incline to have a longer lifespan and are there with warranties. However, make sure that you examine your specific needs and budget before making any decision.

How much do you have to spend to buy Mon Perc Solar Panel?

The expense of Monocrystalline (Mono PERC) solar-type of panels can vary depending on factors such as brand, even capacity, and installation requirements. On average, in India, the cost range for Mon PERC solar panels is about ₹35,000 to even ₹55,000 per kilowatt (kW) of installed volume.

Are there any government schemes or subsidies for solar system panels?

Yes, the Indian government has come up with several schemes and subsidies to promote and endorse the adoption or use of solar system panels across the country. A few of the notable initiatives can be like:

– Rooftop Solar Scheme is a popular scheme that various state governments provide subsidies, net metering facilities, and even financial incentives to endorse this installation in residential, commercial, and even industrial buildings.

– Accelerated Depreciation (AD) Benefit is also a crucial one in which businesses investing in solar projects can enjoy accelerated depreciation benefits, enabling them to claim higher depreciation rates and even dropped tax liability.

Can You Get an EMI facility from a distributor?

Yes, you can get it, and at the moment, only Bajaj Finance Ltd began the services to provide the EMI services on diverse Solar Systems out of other brands. You can avail it, but you have to talk to the experts. Loom Solar is an Authorized eShop Partner of Bajaj wherein the purchasers like you can easily buy solar power products at EMI. They are excellent and experienced distributors, and you must speak to them.

Why Loom Solar is the best distributor?

Loom Solar is a well-known and experienced distributor of solar panels in India and has achieved recognition for its quality products and services. They offer a huge range of solar system panels, including Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, and even Mono PERC panels.

Conclusion

So, check out the solar panel price and install one to avail the best provisions.