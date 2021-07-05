A lot of transport industry experts agree that car-sharing is the future. It’s believed that car-sharing giants like Uber, Zipcar, Turo and so many more smaller enterprises too are currently pioneering the way for shared transportation. If forecasters are correct, car-sharing will boom into full force in the years to come, especially in larger, metropolitan cities where private car ownership is less popular.

However, car-sharing services are still yet to reach peak user numbers. The truth is, so many vehicles sit empty with drivers twiddling their thumbs. That’s why now is your chance to give car-sharing a go and see what all the fuss is about.

Here’s everything you need to know!

What is car-sharing?

car-sharing is the practice of sharing vehicles or journeys as a means of transportation, especially commuting. Many companies now use corporate car-sharing in their business models too, which means fewer employees need their own car.

It’s worth thinking of car-sharing as a broad umbrella term because there’s actually a broad range of ways that cars and journeys can be shared between riders. Let’s explore the main types of car-sharing and how they differ.

What are the main types of car-sharing?

1. Flexible free-floating

For commuters heading to specific business zones.

This option is for when you need to make a simple journey from A to B. Free-floating vehicles are available at various locations across the city and you can use them at your own free will. Simply pick them up and then drop them back off in a designated business zone.

2. Roundtrip

For longer singular journeys.

Roundtrip services are similar to traditional car rentals. This is the option for when you’re traveling longer distances to more specific locations. Usually you’ll need to pick up and drop off your vehicle at the same station, but sometimes you can drop it off somewhere else.

3. Peer-to-peer

Using someone else’s private vehicle.

Instead of renting from a company, peer-to-peer services are renting from another person. Most companies have developed mobile apps to make this a super easy, no-contact process.

4. Ride-sharing

Sharing journeys with fellow riders.

This is the option for when you’re happy to share a vehicle with someone else who’s traveling to the same/similar destination. You’ll save money doing this too.

Why should you consider car-sharing?

It’s convenient

It’s surprisingly easy to use car-sharing services. The biggest and best car-sharing companies use smart cars and have developed automated mobile apps to make the booking and pick up process super easy. Your travel options are also flexible. Unlike car rental services, you can book your car/journey at any time you like, simply at the swipe of your phone.

It’s cheaper

Owning a private vehicle is expensive, especially if you only drive your car for commuting. Using car-sharing services instead will save you money on insurance, maintenance, parking charges, and so much more.

It’s better for the environment

Sharing vehicles means fewer vehicles are on the road. Towns and cities will become greener and less polluted if less people own private cars. Plus, car-sharing services usually have fleets of newer hybrid/electric vehicles with cleaner emissions.