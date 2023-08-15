A Step-By-Step Approach To Utilise Unified Communications for Collaboration Within Your Business

Over 75% of companies will utilise unified communications (in the form of UCaaS – Unified Communications as a Service) by 2030, according to a report by comms provider 8×8. Further to this, the fact that subscription rates to such services rose by 41% in 2020, according to Statista, there’s a clear indication unified communications will become the backbone of business comms for the majority very soon.

Plus, 84% of businesses believe unified communications will ultimately drive business growth, according to a report by comms experts Mitel, while 44% of businesses believe Unified Communications as a Service will deliver better customer outcomes, according to Forrester, showing clear-cut faith in the technology. If you’re interested in utilising unified communications to help your team collaborate more effectively, here are some ideas you could act on.

How to Implement Unified Communications within Teams Effectively

Investigate Where Improved Collaboration Could Be Beneficial

As unified communications covers virtually all aspects of inter-team communications, observe your team for a short period to see if there are any obvious improvements that need to be made. For example, if you notice your team are constantly chasing up messages that are sent across multiple platforms, that is something that could be instantly solved by hosting all messaging within the UCaaS system. If you see examples like this coming up constantly, there’s no doubt unified communications will improve the way your team collaborates extensively.

Seek Out the Assistance of Unified Communications Experts

If you’re new to unified communications and would like some assistance to ensure you have the smoothest transition possible, speak with a business technology expert. That way, instead of following a trial-and-error method, you can be given practical guidance at each step, including plenty of technical advice on how to use the new system effectively, along with how to make the most of UC from a collaboration standpoint on a long-term basis.

Decide What Type of Unified Communications You’re Going to Use

Unified communications can be split into two categories: On-premise unified communications systems and Unified Communications as a Service – a solution that is managed off-site by a third-party provider. Some businesses prefer to bring the management of their unified communications, including managing the software, security and maintenance of their systems completely in-house, as it provides more control over their solution and the data it contains.

On the other hand, some companies prefer outsourcing their unified communications to a company offering Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), as it offers an all-in-one service that provides all essential methods of business communication – text, voice, video, and data – in one convenient piece of software. In addition, the UCaaS provider takes on the management of the software, so if there are ever any technical issues, the provider is there to offer advice and remote fixes, helping the business to continue normal operations, as quickly as possible. Another benefit of onboarding UCaaS is that it takes the stress and time required to manage your communications system, out of the hands of the business, and into the skilled hands of experts. Employees may also find UCaaS simpler to use for collaboration, as all communication methods are conveniently kept in the same software, meaning less time is wasted jumping between multiple platforms and applications.

Consider Which Security Measures You’ll Need

With 32% of businesses suffering a cyber attack at some point, according to GOV.UK, and at the modern rate of sensitive information being exchanged across networks, it’s never been more essential to have robust security in place. If you’re going to manage your unified communications yourself, you need to make sure your business has security measures in place to prevent breaches in your network, as well as protect sensitive company and/or customer data. This includes the use of measures like VPNs (Virtual Private Networks), anti-virus software (which needs to be regularly updated to prevent hackers from taking advantage of weaknesses) and encryption tools to render data unreadable except to those with the right permissions.

Another security measure you should consider using is an intelligent firewall. Several intelligent firewalls now feature AI-enhanced tools, which help analyse network traffic, detect potential threats and eliminate them before they’re able to cause damage or even attempt a breach. This proactive approach to your security will help ensure the safety of your new system and your company data, as well as help your business to proactively respond to a cyber attack attempt.

Alternatively, if you opt to work with a company offering UCaaS, they often offer their own security packages to protect your data and prevent breaches. This includes security solutions, such as end-to-end encryption and multi-factor authentication. Whichever option you choose, you must check that you’re following all relevant GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) measures to ensure the protection of sensitive customer information at all times. The knowledge that the new technology is safe and secure will give your employees more peace of mind and allows access to a feature-rich communications and collaboration solution that can be accessed, securely, from any location without compromising sensitive data.

Have a Preliminary Action Plan to Overcome Challenges

Challenges are to be expected throughout the implementation of unified communications, whether independently or through UCaaS. Teething problems could see your progress stall at times, which is why you need to have a plan in place to deal with problems you can foresee. For example, resistance from staff or their inability to adapt to the new technology could be solved with more extensive training and education on the technology, particularly in a collaborative setting. Ideally, you should collaborate with a knowledgeable unified communications provider who will ensure the seamless integration of your new solution within your business, teach your team how to use and get the most out of your new solution and be on hand to support your business, should you run into an issue.

Give Your Team the Chance to Test Unified Communications Software

When you’ve spoken with a business technology expert and have decided on unified communications that suit your needs, you’ll be able to speak with your chosen provider and request a test run or demonstration of the new solution, so that your team can familiarise themselves with how everything works before the switch is complete. That way, when the time comes to adopt the technology full-time, your team will have enough experience to collaborate more effectively and adapt better to the new system. Doing this, as opposed to having teams dive in with no experience whatsoever, should eliminate potential teething problems when the solution is first implemented within your business.

Monitor the Results Once the Technology is in Place

Once your team has begun using your new unified communications system, time will tell just how effective the transition has been for your business. You should take note of productivity levels and work output amongst your team – if you see improvements in multiple areas, your new communications system is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do. Another great way to monitor the success of your unified communications is to ask your team collectively. Circulate a questionnaire in the first few months to gauge how they feel about the new systems. How have they benefitted from it? Do they find it improves collaboration? Do they feel like their productivity has increased?

Is Your Business in Need of Unified Communications?

If your business is still spending a fortune on various communications applications when you can bring everything together under one banner and save yourself both money and time, a move to unified communications and UCaaS could be a huge difference maker in the way your business operates.