Books are always the ones who would never leave your side. They have been those companions who have helped us overcome even the hardest moments. They are just a mirror to all of the emotions that we feel daily. Also, the one who feels heavy throughout can read a book and understand that he’s not the only one stuck with bad or hard times. Also, books have motivated a lot of people how to fight their problems in life and enhance the concept of self-love in them. So, here’s a list of amazing books that your favourite celebs, writers, comedians have recommended you for a thorough reading. The mentioned books are the ones they have read personally and have found them to be interesting as well as motivating. So, here we are with a list of all the books, presenting just for you.

Emma watson favourite books: Her personal experience with the books

Emma Watson is a name that most of us have heard. Starting from her interviews to her excellent debut in her films has been the one that have attracted all of us towards her personality and made her popular. She has been delivering blockbuster films all this while. And not just films, she has been an activist in many of the programs that revolve around the issue of women empowerment. These all things have helped her earn respect along with fame in the society.

So, here’s a list of emma watson favourite books that you must read:

How to Be a Woman written by Caitlin Moran

Rookie Yearbook Do written by urJamia Wilson,Tavi Gevinson

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly written by Jean-Dominique Bauby, Jeremy Leggatt

We by Robert A. Johnson

What I Know For Sure written by Oprah Winfrey

My Life on the Road written by Gloria Steinem which is a piece of autobiography

Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl written by Carrie Brownstein

Feminist Theory and Ain’t I a women written by bell hooks, which have been the ones Emma Watson has been recommending the most.

Women Who Run with the Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estés

Asha rangappa body and soul recommended books that you should read

Asha Rangappa is an American lawyer. She’s also a senior lecturer at Yale’s university Jackson Institute. The subject she has been delivering lectures on in this institute is for Global affairs. She’s also a commentator on CNN. She had also been an associate dean at Yale Law School, which makes her an interesting and amazing personality. She has some wonderful books recommended from her side to all of the readers out there. Let’s see which are the books that have impressed Asha rangappa body and have been recommended by her. So here’s the whole list :

The Folly and the Glory written by Tim Weiner, which she has highly recommended for everyone to give a read. Rigged written by David Shimer The Language of Emotions written by Karla McLaren. Regarding this book, asha Rangappa says that this book is new-agey. Too Much and Never Enough written by Mary L. Trump Ph.D. Let them Eat Tweets written by Jacob S. Hacker. About this book she says, “It helps in illuminating the great explained taking about GOP tent, spectacle, hierarchy, and the rest”.

Dr. Martin Gibala has 3 top books suggested for you

Dr. Martin gibala has his 3 favourite books enlisted so that the readers can read it. Here are the 3 books even you should prefer reading:

Which Comes First, Cardio or Weights? Written by Alex Hutchinson The First 20 Minutes written by Gretchen Reynolds The Craft of Scientific Writing written by Michael Alley: This book would be of great help to the people who are future engineers or scientists or think to become one.

Benn Shapiro favourite books: recommended

Benjamin Aaron Shapiro is an American commentator. He is a commentator in the field of conservative political issues. He is also a media host. He has suggested just 1 book for all the readers. The book suggested by him is Q is for Quarantine, S is for Stinks written by Ariel Pardo.

naval ravikant book recommendations: Read in detail about the books

Naval Ravikant has been a great author. Being an author himself he has read a bunch of books and has also suggested his readers to give a read to those books as well. Here are some of the naval ravikant book recommendations:

The Rational Optimist written by Matt Ridley. Naval Ravikant considers this book to be the most brilliant piece of writing that he had come across over the years. Thing Explainer written by Randall Munroe. The Feynman Lectures on Physics written by Matthew Sands,Richard P. Feynman,Robert B. Leighton 12 Rules for Life by Ethan Van Sciver,Jordan B. Peterson,Norman Doidge Spiritual Enlightenment written by Jed McKenna The Third Wave written by Steve Case Who We Are and How We Got Here written by David Reich What Is Life? with Mind and Matter and Autobiographical Sketches written by Erwin Schrodinger,Roger Penrose The Book of Nothing written by John D. Barrow How to Teach Your Baby to read by Glenn Doman. The Book of Why written by Dana Mackenzie,Judea Pearl The Princeton Companion to Mathematics written by Imre Leader,June Barrow-Green,Timothy Gowers. This book is on the current reading list of naval ravikant. How to Teach Your Baby Math written by Glenn Doman,Janet Doman No bullshit guide to math and physics which has been written by Ivan Savov The Jack Vance Treasury by George R.R. Martin,Jack Vance,Jonathan Strahan,Terry Dowling

So these all have been the amazing book list recommended by famous personalities. One must give all of them a read. All of these books focus on either intellectual development or personality development. Also, there are books on maths and physics which will help everyone to develop basic knowledge and enhance their IQ.