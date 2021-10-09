Business meetings nowadays have been pretty much easier thanks to the many business resources that you can get from the internet. Google Meet, for instance, allows you and your business partners and clients to meet online. Business meetings can take place remotely. That means you can save a lot of time and resources in your business process.

The pandemic has encouraged many businesses to swift their models of meetings. Since 70% of their workers are benched for working from home, the adoption of collaboration apps like Zoom, Notiv, etc., is inevitable.

But still, we must not neglect the takeaways of conducting these meetings online. No company wants to spend their long hours in meetings where the participants are not able to grasp what is really being discussed there.

The meetings should be effective and efficient so that your businesses can proceed with the next points in the agenda. There are certain elements which you could consider for an effective business meeting.

The 5Cs method

The 5C approach comes from the Effective Policymaker Meeting. There are five elements that start with the “C” letter. You could use these principles to have an effective business meeting with your colleagues.

It is compelling.

The premise of the meeting should be engaging enough to encourage every participant to respond to the materials. You could build a good story around the topic that you want to bring to the meeting.

Clarity

Your vision and objective should be clear and focused. All these folks might want to share every idea that they have in mind. But it is not the right time to have many distractions that are outside of the topic of the meeting. You can save your wild ideas later and focus on the topic of the particular meeting instead.

Focus on the topics of the meeting, summarize the highlights, and be open to two-way communication. Set the goals of the meetings clearly. And don’t forget to jot this information down in the meeting announcement so that everyone will be on the same page.

Consistency

The meetings that you are about to hold should be consistent with the projects that you and your team are working on. Connect to the participants’ interests and objectives, including the past decisions as well. It is a great idea to retrieve the past transcripts from the Notiv Audio Transcription Tool. These records will give you great ideas about what to talk about in the meetings and what’s left behind so that you can put it back in the next meeting.

Discussion

Meetings are not one-man shows. It involves a lot of members. You will need to give them the chance for two-way conversations. There will be a lot of questions and clarifications. But that’s the point of the meetings. The end result of the meeting should be clarity. So, be open to discussion to achieve greater results. If you worry that there is a lot to take, you don’t need to worry at all. There is a Notiv NoteTaker tool which will record everything in the meeting, so you won’t miss a single thing from it.

Therefore, the Meeting record tool will help you to cover all of the important points in the meetings.

Finally,

The closing of the meeting is also very important. The success of the meeting will really depend on how good the closure is. You can end the meeting by including the call-to-action, or request. Never miss the opportunity to ask for support and help. When you plan your meetings, make sure to see it as a long-term activity. If you have a good closing, which will give everyone grounds to stand on,

A modern approach

Here are the components that modern folks can use in the modern form of meetings.

Set clear objectives and goals.

To make the meeting work, you will want to be very clear about what you want to achieve in your meeting. That includes the primary and secondary objectives, which will ensure you and your teammates are on the right track all the time.

It is important to get the best value for your time and effort when conducting the meeting. Meeting prep and planning are the keys to successful meetings.

What do you expect?

Set sensible expectations for the upcoming meetings. It is a very important thing to do before proceeding with your plan. When the expectations are very clear, it will help all parties in the meetings to have much better focus and preparation.

Structure of the meeting

Meetings without structure tend to have big loopholes and pitfalls. Therefore, you will want to make sure that it comes with a clear structure so that you can identify the goals.

Define the actions.

You will want to define the next actions that you are going to do after conducting the meeting. Make sure that every participant in the meeting knows the things they need to do. Close every meeting by making sure that your participants know the next steps and when they will complete them.

Who are the participants?

Review the members who are going to attend the meeting. Focus only on the people who have the deals with the objectives in mind. You could exclude people who don’t have anything to do with the topic of the meeting.

Scheduling with consistency

Scheduling is a pivotal action that you don’t want to miss. It is important to set the time and date when everyone can make sure to attend the meeting. Some folks might not be able to attend some dates. But you can minimize the risks by reserving the meeting schedule for the weekdays only.

Once you have found the time and date of the meeting, it is important to make it consistent. It is much better to make the time of the meeting consistent. Consider holding the meetings at the same time, and even the same day. Therefore, when it becomes a habit, there is no reason for anyone to miss the meeting.

The common ground

Everyone must be on the same page so that the meetings will not drag or stall. To improve this chance, you could consider giving the materials in advance and holding the meetings. These materials will give the meeting participants a heads-up before proceeding.

Use Notiv to send notifications to your team to remind them about the meeting.