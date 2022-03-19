If players are willing to spend more time on completing more quests or collecting more runes, they will become the top wizards in the Elden Ring. While in the world of Elden Ring, there is a special mode for players to start a new combat against other players. In order to beat against other players, they want to know some good spells that can be used in PVP mode in Elden Ring. Additionally, players can buy Elden Ring Items for their characters in order to improve the ability of character in the world of Elden Ring.

Glintstone Pebble

You can get it from sorceress Sellen in Waypoint Ruins in Lima Grave or Thops in Church of Irith in Limgrave.

The Astrologer class doesn’t have to equip some specific spells, because they are equipped with one of the most effective spells in the beginning of the game. The Glintstone Pebble is normally a magic arrow released by players.

This spell may decrease damage in high levels, but it’s still good for players to beat PVP foes off-guard because the cast time is short and the following cast is continuing. Players can use this spell to snipe away the low health enemies.

Carian Phalanx

Players can get it from Preceptor Seluvis at Seluvis’s Rise after accomplishing his quest.

If players can tolerate Seluvis’s arrogance in the quest, they will obtain a good reward. It is the Carian Phalanx spell. It is seen as the best version of the Phalanx Sorcery in Elden Ring. Players can summon various magic swords to attack players with this spell.

Although there are other Phalax sorceries in the Elden Ring, the Carian Phalanx is famous for the number of swords. Foes have no access to dodge the scale of magic swords. Players can caster this spell to end a foe in PVP mode in Elden Ring.

Gavel of Haima

Players can get it from Top of the Converted Fringe Tower in Liurnia of the Lakes.

When players meet some melee classes in the combat, they can choose to use the Gavel of Haima spell. When you caster this spell, you will release a huge magical hammer to make high and disruptive amounts of area damage.

Due to the poor magic resistance of most melee-oriented armor in Elden Ring, you will make a great damage towards melee class. And you need to pay attention to the timing of wind-up in the game.

Stars of Ruin

Players can get it from the Master Lusat in Salina Hideaway in Caelid.

Players can use the Stars of Ruin to fire off twelve fast projectiles, and each projectile deals more damage than a Glintstone Pebble. Just like Carian Phalanx, players have no access to dodge this spell. If players can master these two types of spell in the PVP mode of Elden Ring, they will make great damage towards foes in battle.

Collapsing Stars

Players can get it from a cheat located at the War-Dead Catacombs in Caelid, near the Starcourge Radahn Site of Grace.

In Particular, General Radahn can cast this magic to challenge the stars. And players can also use this spell to summon several gravitational projectiles and attack opponents on the way. However, it does not have large damage like other homing barrage spells like Stars of Ruin. Players can combine this spell with Collapsing Stars in order to make great damage towards opponents in combat. And you will be surprised at the damage of the combination of these two spells.

