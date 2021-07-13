Simple but Effective Ways to Pass Microsoft AZ-500: Microsoft Azure Security Technologies Test at the First Attempt Using Exam Dumps

If you have ever taken a Microsoft certification test before, you would agree that it is a hard nut to crack. The exam questions can be tricky, and even if you have studied them, you can get confused. Fortunately, there is always a way to beat Microsoft at its own game. All you need is to know the effective ways to pass the test and earn your certificate with minimal stress. By the way, completing the AZ-500 Exam will lead the candidates to the award of the Microsoft Certified: Azure Security Engineer Associate certification. In this article, we are going to explore the simple and effective ways that will help you prepare for and pass your AZ-500 test.

Preparation Recommendations for Newbies to Microsoft Azure

If this is the first time you are coming in contact with Azure, we recommend that you go through the Azure Fundamentals blueprint. Of course, you do not have to take the associated exam for Azure Fundamentals. All you need is to understand the content of this test because the questions of Microsoft AZ-500 are built on its foundations.

All in all, let’s go ahead to look at how you can ace the Microsoft AZ-500 exam.

Get Familiar with the Exam Topics and Concepts

You should start your certification journey by going through the official website. This is where you will find the details of the topics and concepts that are presented in the exam content. The domains covered in Microsoft AZ-500 are highlighted as the following:

Managing identity and access: 30-35%

Managing security operations: 25-30%

Implementing platform protection: 15-20%

Securing data and applications: 20-25%

It is recommended that the candidates go through the Microsoft website for a comprehensive understanding of the exam content.

Ditch Long and Worded Study Materials

Truth be told, the Microsoft Certification consists of 40-60 questions that are presented in the multiple-choice, short answer, single answer, drag and drop, and active screen formats. Thus, there is no need for you to be an encyclopedia of knowledge to answer all the questions and pass the test. All in all, you only have to possess important details that will give you the clear knowledge and skills required for the exam content. If you do not have the luxury of time to prepare, it will be enough to choose one of the study materials offered by Microsoft.

Choose Valid Practice Tests and Exam Dumps

Instead of spending weeks reading voluminous study materials, use half of your time to go through practice tests and exam dumps. Braindumps are the previous questions that were administered by the real applicants during an actual exam scenario. Going through these preparation options will give you a clear idea of what to expect during your Microsoft AZ-500. There is also a high chance that you will come across some of the practice questions when passing your test.

Consider Instructor-Led Training or Video Tutorials

To equip yourself with better performance, you should consider going through the instructor-led training or video tutorials. These prep resources are delivered by the professionals with a good understanding of what is expected during the exam. Take your time to review these tools for a deep understanding of the content of Microsoft AZ-500.

Conclusion

If you follow these four simple tips, you can be sure of your ability to ace the Microsoft AZ-500 exam. First of all, these hints save you time and ensure improved performance in this certification test. Once you become a holder of the Microsoft Certified: Azure Security Engineer Associate certificate, you can upgrade your career by a long shot. With this sought-after option on your resume, you can take up various job roles, such as a Business Analyst, an Azure Architect, an Azure Container Security, an Azure Systems Engineer, an Azure Cloud Engineer, and many more. The average salary for these positions is about $126,700 per annum.