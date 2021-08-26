Try Out a New Clothing Style

Whether we like it or not, the way we dress influences how people perceive us, and different colors can make us more or less approachable. People tend to associate the color black, for example, with the unknown, and in some cases, it makes you appear intimidating. Brighter colors, like red and green, on the other hand, tend to make you appear warm and inviting.

This also applies to designs and styles, meaning that certain clothes can attract and deter people. Wearing a heavy metal shirt with skulls on it, by way of example, will probably make most people avoid you, unless you’re somewhere where that style is widely accepted. If that’s the case, then knock yourself out!

Otherwise, it’s best to settle on a wardrobe that shows you are ready to engage with others, because your style not only speaks volumes about your personality, but completely alters how others look at you.

Smile and Make Eye Contact

One of the most critical aspects of socialization is eye contact; it shows that you are providing your full attention. Many tend to forget that the conversation starts long before words are spoken. Though it might be hard to do, especially for those with social anxiety, eye contact does require practice to become natural.

Averting your eyes when someone looks your way is a habit that can make you appear less friendly, if not downright uninterested. Instead, lock eyes and wave! These simple gestures are a wonderful way to encourage others to approach you.

Another way to appear more engaging is to smile! If you look unhappy, people might think that you’re not in the mood for company, which can be especially off-putting to someone you’re meeting for the first time.

Socialization is a skill, and part of it involves first impressions. Just remember to keep grinning and maintaining positive eye contact throughout the conversation!

Don’t Look So Grumpy

Some people have a natural scowl, even when they’re resting. This can only worsen with age, as we develop wrinkles and frown lines.

It can be frustrating to look sad or angry if you don’t mean to come off that way, and it can be even more difficult to cope with if you’re a nice person beneath the surface.

The good news is that you’re not alone—wrinkles, lines, and droopy skin are normal aspects of aging that are, for the most part, fixable.

A great way to take care of these cosmetic issues is to get BOTOX, which can help you eliminate your wrinkles and appear more youthful and refreshed! BOTOX is the perfect treatment to help you feel confident in any social situation; in fact, the average person finds that they are able to communicate more effectively if they first feel strongly about themselves.

Express a Deeper Interest in Others

It’s easy to remember the conversations we’ve had, especially if they were impactful.

You might at times run into someone who is too self-absorbed, which can seriously damage the potential for any meaningful relationship. To remain inviting, you should be mindful not only of your role in the conversation, but of the other persons, as well.

When the nerves kick in, our natural inclination is to blurt whatever comes to mind. But try prompting others to respond to questions that pertain to themselves and take a genuine interest in their answers rather than congratulate yourself on your accomplishments. In the end, this will ensure a comfortable interaction, and your new friend will continue to engage with you.

This is not to say that there is anything wrong with talking about yourself; it’s simply better to show a degree of restraint and self-awareness. Every conversation is delicate, and the best way to start it off is with an interested question about your conversation partner.

Work on Your Body Posture

Body posture—or, the way we carry ourselves—also determines how approachable we are. If you slouch, for example, you might give off the impression that you don’t want to be spoken to. On the other hand, a straight, open posture indicates that you are confident enough to have a conversation.

Contrary to popular belief, one of the biggest posture faux pas is to cross your arms. This signals that you don’t want to be where you are, or even that you are defensive.

Sitting back in your chair and keeping your shoulders square is also quite important, but bear in mind that this shouldn’t look forced or unnatural. So, relax!

One of the best ways to practice a better posture is to talk to yourself in a mirror. This might sound silly, but it has been proven to help you make proper adjustments to both your speaking and posture presentation!