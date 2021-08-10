As your house settles or if the ground under it shifts, that could cause stress cracks on the concrete walls.

While that is not an immediate threat, it could be an opportunity for water and gas seepage, plus insects to get into the house, which is why repairing it is key.

Techniques to Repair Concrete Wall Cracks

Steps for basement wall crack repair

Clean the crack

Scrub off any paint, lose concrete or crack filler in the crack with a wire brush, then use a vacuum to remove all the dirt and debris. Then ensure that the crack is dry. If there is some dampness, blow-dry and wait for 15 minutes.

If it is still dry, start the repair process, but if not, you have to wait for it to dry on its own. Ensure you look for any water source and block it off.

Block out injection ports

Insert three-inch nails partly into the crack, and have them 12 inches apart. They will help in aligning the injection ports in the crack.

Mix epoxy sealer

Scoop out equal parts A and part B of epoxy sealer and mix them on a clean scrap board until you get an even gray color.

Attach injection ports

Take plastic injection ports and spread epoxy sealer on their base, ensuring that you don’t plug up the hole. Slide the injection ports over the nails on the cracks and firmly press them against the wall.

Apply sealer along the crack

Mix up a larger portion of epoxy sealer, and using a 1 ½ inch wide putty knife, spread it over the crack. Make the sealer around 1/8 inch thick and one inch wide on each side of the crack. Dip a paintbrush in mineral spirits and use it to smooth out and feather the edges of the epoxy.

Squeeze epoxy into the cracks

Check if the crack goes through to the other side of the wall, and if it does, seal it using the epoxy sealer. After six to ten hours, mix your LCR epoxy thoroughly and have the LCR cartilage in a caulk gun. Slowly inject the epoxy into the injection port until it starts oozing out.

Seal the injection ports

Insert your cartilage in all the oozing ports and squeeze the trigger to remove the excess epoxy.

Cut off the injection ports

Let the LCR cure for around five days, then cut off the ports from the neck using a hacksaw.

Tips for repairing concrete wall cracks

