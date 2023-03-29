It always confuses me when someone posts screenshots of unsold goods at some high price. You go to an auction like this, and you see a greenhead for 100k and you think – is this its real price, or is it just that someone has been rearranging it every 2 days for 3 months in hope that suddenly someone will buy?

Familiar? This is an interesting question, which I will try to answer in this article.

Earning tens of thousands of gold at the auction house by selling the necessary reagents or expensive transmogrification items is very cool. But sometimes you want the gold to come simply, without the participation of intermediaries in the form of other players and without a long wait for the sale of even the fastest-selling goods. This will be my new material. How to earn one character without trading at the auction for pocket money or even buying a token?

There are, as always, several options for extracting game gold. I propose to analyze each of them together and tell you about all the pros and cons. As it turns out, there are several such methods, and I will summarize them into three large methods.

#1. Clearing Old Raids And Dungeons

As you probably know, Draenor raids can be considered the most profitable in terms of earnings. One character for a month you will receive here 111,304 gold. Then comes Pandaria. Here, in a month you will get 95,628 gold per character when closing raids in all existing difficulties.

Do not be afraid of a period of a month, raids can be closed quite quickly, and you will not spend much time on them, as it seems at first glance. As you can see, closing the raids of Pandaria and Draenor in all difficulty levels for a month will be enough to buy a token, the price of which now ranges from 195 to 210 thousand gold.

In the table below you can see in the first column the name of the add-on, in the second column the total amount of gold per month that can be obtained per character on all available difficulties, and in the third column the total time spent on completing raids in all difficulty levels within 4 calendar days.

Add-on Gold per character for 1 month Waste of time by one character within 1 month Pandaria 95 628 18 hours 30 minutes Draenor 111 304 25 hours 20 minutes Totals: 206,932 43 hours 50 minutes

If you still think that raids are not worth it, then you can keep yourself busy in getting gold for completing dungeons. The best option would be to complete Upper Blackrock Spire, where you will receive approximately 900 gold per playthrough. Within one hour, you can visit no more than ten dungeons, while your income will be approximately 9,000 gold per hour. With a token cost of 195-210 thousand gold, it will take you about a day to collect the required amount of gold.

Pros of this method: You can have a non-max character (level 111 is enough to get the maximum profit), and you are not dependent on other players and your own equipment.

Cons of this method: It is quite time-consuming. In addition, the time you spend moving from one raid to another is not taken into account here.

#2. Group Killing Of Monsters

You either collect two groups of four players or join an existing group. With a good pool of players, this type of farming can be overclocked to 10,000 – 12,000 gold per hour. And now we are talking about pure gold.

In addition to it, you will receive related reagents that you can then sell or use yourself, expensive mounts, and, of course, POE items that are now used mainly for transmogrification.

You will be able to accumulate the required amount of gold to buy a token after 17-18 hours. And it doesn’t have to be done all at once. You can easily stretch this type of farm for a couple of weeks, or even a month.

Pros of this method: A large amount of gold in a short period of time, as well as other related items: tailoring ingredients, mounts, and PFU.

Cons of this method: You are completely dependent on the players. You need to join a ready-made group or assemble it yourself. There is also competition at the points, although it is almost never found.

#3. The Third Method Is Related To Your Profession

Although it should be noted that only one profession is useful here, and that is Leatherworking. We will be making Rough Leather Bracers in the Battle for Azeroth expansion.

Alternatively, Warhide Shoulderguards and Warhide Sabatons can be crafted in the Legion expansion. That is, you simply kill monsters, skin them, then create these items with the help of a professional, which you then sell to a merchant.

Maps with detailed routes and places where it is better to do it look below.

! ADVICE. To get more benefits from killing monsters in the Legion, make sure to purchase the Skinning Technique: Legion Eviscerate recipe from Matthew Rabis in the Dalaran Stocks for 250 Sightless Eyes.

Pros of this method: You get the maximum amount of gold from the methods I have listed. In about 10-12 hours, you can easily save up for a token yourself.

Cons of this method: To quickly kill monsters in Battle for Azeroth, you need pretty good equipment, as well as AOE specialization. Also, other players can easily interfere with you. And, of course, if you do not have Leatherworking with the skinning profession, then this method does not suit you at all.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are methods of earning gold without an auction. And they are pretty efficient.