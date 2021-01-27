While there are many consumer products available at lower prices, most people opt to purchase reputed brands like Dyson mainly because top brands offer a warranty on all the products they sell.

Like all other branded appliances, the expensive Dyson product is also developed after extensive research, using high quality components.

After the product is manufactured is checked for quality, so that the customer will not face any problem. However, in some cases, the home appliance may malfunction, so customers planning to purchase a Dyson product want more information on the Dyson SG warranty so that they can make the right decision.

Warranty

Dyson guarantees that it will cover the cost of repair of the Dyson appliance if the appliance is malfunctioning due to problems with the workmanship or defective materials during the warranty period.

In some cases, repairs may not be feasible, so Dyson may replace the defective appliance with a new appliance.

In a few cases, the exact replacement for the defective part may not be available, due to mismatch in color shade, or other reasons.

In this case, it will replace the defective part, with an equivalent functional part so that the appliance functions properly

Terms and conditions

The warranty of the Dyson appliance becomes effective from the date of purchase of the appliance or date of delivery to the customer’s address, whichever is later.

The warranty is only applicable if the customer can provide proof of delivery or purchase of the home appliance. If no purchase proof is provided, the customer will be charged for all the repair work which is done.

The repair work will be done either by Dyson employees or the authorized repair agents.

Dyson will own the parts it is replacing during the warranty period. Repairing or replacing the home appliance does not extend the warranty period.

When Dyson warranty becomes invalid

Dyson home appliances are designed and manufactured so that they are extremely reliable when used at home. However, under some conditions, the Dyson warranty becomes invalid.

In many home appliances there are some components like batteries, filters, fuses, belts which are consumables and will last only for a limited time period. Dyson is not responsible for replacing the batteries, filters, fuses and similar consumables.

In some cases, the appliance is not handled in the right way, which is specified in the user manual. It may be used for applications which are beyond the capacity.

For proper functioning, the Dyson appliance requires maintenance, according to the instructions provided. If the appliance is not well maintained it may get damaged.

In other cases, there may be blockages, which the user can remove, with the help of Dyson customer support. The warranty does not cover damages due to negligence, carelessness, misuse or accidents.

Power surges, weather conditions and damage while the appliance is being transported are also not covered in the warranty.

If any of the parts used are not approved by Dyson, or repairs are carried out by a person who is not authorized, the warranty will also become invalid.